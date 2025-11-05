Many Canadian adults aged 50+ with certain chronic health conditions underestimate their personal risk of severe RSV illness 1 despite a higher chance of serious illness and hospitalization. 2,3,4,5

despite a higher chance of serious illness and hospitalization. Responses also show many Canadians at a higher risk of severe RSV illness are not discussing the virus with their doctor and most have not received the RSV vaccination.

Survey highlights urgent need for public health education, as misconceptions about RSV persist despite the virus causing over five million infections per year.6

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Data from a new GSK survey released today highlight a potential blind spot in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) awareness among Canadians 50 and older living with certain underlying health conditions. While nearly half of respondents said they are familiar with the virus, 20% indicated that they were "not at all concerned" about contracting the virus, 33% believe they are "definitely" at higher risk for severe respiratory infections, and just 29% are "very concerned" about it, indicating a gap between their condition and their perceived vulnerability1.

The survey also highlights a critical need for improved RSV education, particularly in healthcare settings. A staggering 64% of respondents said they have never discussed RSV with any healthcare professional (HCP). Even when the conversations do occur, only a small fraction (23%) address the individual's specific risk factors. This lack of professional guidance is further underscored by the fact that more than three-quarters (77%) of respondents – all of whom are at a heightened risk for severe RSV illness – have not received the vaccination and 62% are not confident that a specific, available vaccine even exists for them. Alarmingly, 42% of unvaccinated respondents indicated they did not receive a recommendation for vaccination from their doctor, suggesting a missed opportunity for preventative care.

RSV is a common respiratory virus7,8 that typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms.9 Older adults and people with certain underlying health problems including those affecting the heart and lungs, and those with immune system problems are at increased risk of severe illness from RSV.10 The impact of hospitalization for RSV infection can be long lasting, with an estimated 14% of adults hospitalized from RSV needing a higher level of care at discharge compared with their previous living situation.11 In Canada, it is estimated that more than 23,000 adults aged 60 and older are hospitalized with RSV annually.12 Unfortunately, RSV can act as a tipping point, potentially leading to serious long-term health consequences. Approximately 1 in 10 patients 50 and older hospitalized with RSV dies within 30 days of admission.13

Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommends RSV vaccination for all adults aged 75 and older, as well as those aged 60 and above residing in nursing homes or other chronic care facilities. Adults aged 50 to 74 are advised to consider vaccination in consultation with their healthcare provider.

Survey participants included 1,000 Canadians aged 50 years and over with comorbidities including diabetes (type 1 or type 2), COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma, CVD/CHD (cardiovascular disease/coronary heart disease, e.g., heart attack, angina, heart failure, bypass surgery) and/or hypertension (high blood pressure). This was part of a global survey of 4,656 participants, including seven other countries.

"The Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Association (COPD Canada) urges Canadians - especially those at higher risk - to have proactive conversations with their healthcare providers about RSV," said Henry Roberts, Member - Executive Committee, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Association (COPD Canada). "For older adults and people with chronic conditions, such as COPD, RSV can lead to serious complications. That's why it's so important for healthcare professionals to bring RSV education into routine care. Raising awareness and encouraging informed discussions about prevention, including vaccines, is key to protecting those most vulnerable."

"The Quebec Lung Association is dedicated to improving lung health for all Quebecers, and this survey highlights a critical need for increased awareness around RSV, particularly among older adults with underlying conditions," said Dominique Massie, Executive Director of the Quebec Lung Association. "We encourage individuals to proactively discuss their risk factors with healthcare providers and take preventative measures to protect their respiratory health. It's crucial that we work together to ensure those most susceptible receive the education and support they need to stay healthy."

"It's concerning to see that while RSV poses a serious health risk to older adults – especially those with underlying medical conditions – there are still notable gaps in awareness among these vulnerable populations," said Dr. Michelle Horn, Country Medical Director, GSK Canada. "At GSK, we are actively investing in research and development to deepen our understanding of RSV and deliver innovative solutions to address this public health challenge. Our goal is to ensure at-risk populations are informed about proactive measures, such as vaccination, that can help protect their health and preserve their quality of life."

Canadians are encouraged to speak with their healthcare provider to learn more about RSV, their individual risk factors and RSV prevention.

About the RSV Awareness Global Survey

The RSV Awareness Global Survey is a global online survey commissioned and funded by GSK.1 It involved 4,656 adults aged 50 and over, and was conducted between August 13 – 31, 2025, by Human8, on behalf of GSK.1 The survey was conducted across eight countries (Brazil, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Japan, Poland, Mexico and Spain), in 10 languages.1 The survey comprised 15 questions covering RSV awareness, HCP engagement and specific questions for people living with certain long-term conditions.

This survey aimed to address a significant gap in understanding among individuals with certain long-term conditions regarding the seriousness of RSV. The survey explored perceptions of RSV risk, its perceived prevalence within this age group, and the extent to which individuals with underlying conditions are proactively engaging with their healthcare providers on prevention strategies.

About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at gsk.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

GSK cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by GSK, including those made in this announcement, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the "Risk Factors" section in GSK's Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2024, and GSK's Q2 Results for 2025.

