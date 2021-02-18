Survey finds 52 per cent of Canadians are currently active outdoors only once a week, with 28 per cent participating less than once a month

"As Scouts, we are committed to strengthening communities in any way possible. Due to the pandemic, a great number of Canadian families are facing disruptions to their daily routines; they are spending increased time at home and children are missing much-needed opportunities to play and interact with their friends," said Andrew Price, Executive Commissioner and CEO, Scouts Canada. "With the support of Hydro One, we have created the Activity Finder , a free and accessible resource for families seeking fresh ideas to engage, challenge and inspire their kids all while being physically active and exploring the great outdoors."

"At Hydro One, we believe we have a deep responsibility to support people and communities during this unprecedented time," said Jay Armitage, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Hydro One. "Especially at this challenging time, Scouts Canada plays a critical role in developing resiliency in young people. The Activity Finder, powered by Hydro One, will help improve mental and physical health by connecting kids and their families with safe, educational and fun activities."

Outdoor play is a fundamental need for children. Research shows it offers a multitude of physical, mental and social benefits, contributing to building resilience, cognitive functioning, creativity, problem solving, social skills and more. With Canadian guidelines recommending children ages five to 17 engage in 60 minutes of daily physical activity, Scouts Canada's Activity Finder provides new ways to achieve this goal and is searchable by age group, the season and activity focus. Children can discover how to build a quinzhee shelter from snow, host a household "Olympics", make outdoor art, and more.

A 2021 Maru Voice Canada survey*, conducted on behalf of Scouts Canada and Hydro One, examining the frequency that Canadians and their families are engaging in outdoor recreational activity for at least 30 minutes, found:

16 per cent are engaging daily

52 per cent are engaging once a week or less

28 per cent are engaging less than once a month

Furthermore, a study conducted by Innovative Research Group demonstrates that 76 per cent of Ontarians believe participating in outdoor recreational activities is a great way to support their personal well-being during the pandemic. The study also found that 79 per cent of Ontarians mostly or always do the same outdoor activity – walking topped the list of most popular activities. Fifty-two per cent said they would be more likely to increase their frequency of participation in outdoor recreational activities if they knew what was available.

To ensure the health and safety of the Scouting community, outdoor and temporary virtual Scouting (varies by location) are being offered in accordance with local and regional governments and health agencies. The program gives kids something to look forward to and a sense of belonging, allowing them to have fun while challenging them to get outside, experience adventure and build resilience.

For youth from families facing economic barriers, Scouts Canada has a program called No One Left Behind that subsidizes membership fees and related costs. For more information about how to register and Scouts Canada's multi-stage COVID-19 procedures, visit Scouts.ca.

About Scouts Canada

Kids and young adults in Scouts chart their own path of discovery. Through a variety of fun experiences with friends, outdoor adventures and contributions to their community, Scouts build resilience and skills that set them up for life. Scouts Canada is the country's leading co-ed youth organization, offering programming for children and youth aged 5-26 in multiple languages, reflecting Canada's multicultural landscape and communities. For more information, visit Scouts.ca.

Scouts Canada is a not-for-profit organization (Charitable Registration No.10776 1694 RR0028) and a member of the World Organization of the Scout Movement.

About Hydro One Limited

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.4 million valued customers, approximately $27.1 billion in assets as at December 31, 2019, and annual revenues in 2019 of approximately $6.5 billion. Our team of approximately 8,800 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2019, Hydro One invested approximately $1.7 billion in its transmission and distribution networks and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.5 billion of goods and services. We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association. Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com; www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

* From January 4th to January 5th 2021 an online survey of 1,506 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada panelists was executed by Maru/Blue. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 2.5%, 19 times out of 20. The results have been weighted by education, age, gender and region (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding. A full set of the data tables and analysis is posted to the site www.marublue.com/canadian-polls.

