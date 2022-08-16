Survey: Back-to-School shopping is underway for 86.3% of Canadians!

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - According to Retail Council of Canada's (RCC) just released Back-to-School 2022 Shopping Survey, almost 86.3% of Canadians make back to school purchases. Apparel is the top spending category, followed by books and personal and home electronics such as smart phones and tablets.

Unlike the past two years, parents and students have more certainty of what back-to-school will look like this fall. As such, spending on school-related items is well underway with 42.9% of respondents reporting that they make purchases between two to four weeks before the holiday.

A few other takeaways of interest include:

41.5% intend to shop locally, and in person, this year versus online.

77% will spend more than $50 .

. Big box retailers, followed by clothing retailers, is where most consumers say they intend to make their purchases.

32.7% of Canadians specifically go shopping for back-to-school purchases.

About the Survey

Caddle surveyed Canadians from coast to coast in June 2022 to better understand consumers' shopping intentions around going back to school. The survey was conducted using Caddle's mobile platform and online panel amongst a representative randomized sample of over 9,000 Canadians.

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private sector employer. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members represent more than two thirds of retail sales in the country. RCC is a not-for-profit, industry-funded association that represents small, medium and large retail businesses in every community across the country. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, we proudly represent more than 45,000 storefronts in all retail formats, including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers and online merchants. www.retailcouncil.org

