Survey: 85% of Companies Transformed their Business in Response to Pandemic

Nearly 4 in 10 Organizations Prioritized Digital Initiatives, Robert Half Research Shows

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Most businesses are finding bright spots amid the gloom of the pandemic, new research from global staffing firm Robert Half shows. According to a survey of 600 senior managers in Canada, 85 per cent of respondents said their organization has improved operations or pursued new opportunities as a result of COVID-19. Those respondents were asked about actions their company has taken:*

Redesigned job roles 43% Moved forward with digital transformation 39% Enhanced an existing service 33% Implemented or improved e-commerce functionality 29% Increased focus on data analytics 28% Adopted a new business model 28% Launched a new product line or service 23%

*Multiple responses were permitted.

"Because of the pandemic, many organizations in Canada were forced to rapidly change their business model in order to continue operating," said David King, Canadian senior district president of Robert Half. "This includes reassessing staffing needs and determining new ways to deliver customer value. In most cases, digital transformation has become a necessity for companies whether that be the incorporation of new and emerging technologies, adapting existing business models or launching new services and initiatives to both maintain and generate new streams of revenue."

Change for the Better

While change can be daunting, the research shows that organizations are realizing its many benefits. Senior managers were asked, "Which, if any, of the following has your team or company experienced because of changes made during the COVID-19 pandemic?" The top responses included:*

More frequent communication from leadership 41% Improved collaboration within and across teams 36% Better rapport between managers and staff 30% Greater transparency and visibility into business priorities 27% More efficient processes resulting in faster turnaround times 27% More innovation 26%

*Multiple responses were permitted.

"Teams have had to navigate a tremendous amount of change since the start of the pandemic," added King. "To help ensure their staff stays informed and engaged, particularly while working remotely, many leaders are increasing communication and supporting collaboration."

About the Research

The online survey was developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm from July 10 to August 9, 2020. It includes responses from 600 senior managers at companies with 20 or more employees across Canada.

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm. The company has more than 300 staffing locations worldwide and offers hiring and job search services at roberthalf.ca. For additional career and management advice, visit the Robert Half blog at roberthalf.ca/blog.

SOURCE Robert Half Canada

For further information: Allison Morris-Rosnak, 647-956-6221, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.rhii.com

