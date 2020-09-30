Survey: 44 Per Cent of Companies Have Hired New Staff Remotely Since Start of Pandemic

Of Those, More Than Half Expanded Their Search Geographically to Reach More Candidates

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - COVID-19 has changed everything, including how companies recruit talent, new research from global staffing firm Robert Half shows. According to a survey of more than 600 senior managers in Canada, 44 per cent said their organization has hired full-time or temporary staff remotely since the pandemic began. Those respondents were also asked about their company's evolving recruiting practices throughout the COVID-19 crisis:

Implemented Since Pandemic Started 75% Conducted remote interviews and onboarding sessions 12% 63% 57% Advertised fully remote jobs 16% 41% 55% Expanded their search

candidate pool 21% 34% 58% Shortened the hiring process 15% 43% 51% Increased the use of temporary

"Despite the significant economic impact of COVID-19, businesses have continued to hire both full-time and temporary professionals since the pandemic began with many adjusting their recruitment and hiring strategies to attract top talent," said David King, Canadian senior district president of Robert Half. "The ability for many jobs to be performed outside of the workplace has also given employers a unique opportunity to extend their candidate searches well beyond typical geographic boundaries to access a much deeper talent pool. As the Canadian labour market evolves and organizations position themselves for recovery and growth, this will continue to be an important strategy for organizations seeking to fill in-demand roles with specific and hard-to-find skill sets."

About the Research

The online survey was developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm from July 10 to August 9, 2020. It includes responses from more than 600 senior managers at companies with 20 or more employees across Canada.

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm. The company has more than 300 staffing locations worldwide and offers hiring and job search services at roberthalf.ca For additional career and management advice, visit the Robert Half blog at roberthalf.ca/blog.

