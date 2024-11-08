Surrey Walmart drivers join Unifor

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor continues its momentum organizing at Walmart after the Canada Industrial Relations Board granted interim certification for approximately 95 drivers at Walmart in Surrey, B.C.

"Walmart workers are sending a powerful message: they're ready to stand together for better conditions, fair wages, and job security," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Forming a union is the most effective way to protect your rights at work. There is real power in a union."

The interim certification allows the workers to form a bargaining committee and work with Unifor representatives to negotiate with Walmart towards their first collective agreement. Unifor is still awaiting the final decision on the inclusion of additional workers in Sicamous, BC.

Walmart workers' win in Surrey builds on the historic unionization of Walmart's Mississauga warehouse—Walmart's first in Canada—and sets a strong example for other organizing efforts in the warehouse sector.

"We read every day about the growing influence of billionaires, but working people are fighting back," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

