SURREY, BC, July 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Service Canada continues to work hard to improve services to Canadians by introducing new measures to improve passport service delivery. For example, over the past year, the 10-day passport service has been extended to 20 Service Canada Centres across the country, the Passport Application Status Checker has given Canadians real-time updates on their applications, and passport services have been expanded to Service Canada's scheduled outreach sites to help meet the needs of rural and remote communities, where a standalone Service Canada Centre is not established.

The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, announced that beginning today, the Surrey South Service Canada Centre at 103-15295 Highway 10 is now offering 10-day passport service. This is the newest site to offer this service. This location will continue to offer other services, such as Employment Insurance, pensions and Social Insurance Number.

The Surrey South Service Canada Centre will allow Canadians to apply for their passport on-site and have it ready within 10 business days. However, to receive their passport, applicants will need to either have it mailed or pick it up at the Surrey passport office located at Central City Shopping Centre, Unit 110, 10153 King George Boulevard, Surrey.

While regular Service Canada Centres offer 20-day service, specialized passport offices and 20 other Service Canada Centres across the country offer 10-day passport service, where Canadians can apply for a passport and have it processed in 10 business days (not including mailing time). If Canadians need their passport in less than 10 business days, they must visit a passport office that offers express or urgent pick-up service, such as the Surrey passport office in the Central City Shopping Centre.

Quote

"Service Canada is committed to constantly improving service quality, accessibility, and timeliness. This is why we are now offering 10-day passport service in South Surrey, which will relieve the pressure on the passport office in the Surrey Central City Shopping Centre. We are confident that this will help address the needs of Canadians in the Surrey region."

– Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould

Quick Facts

In the 2022–23 fiscal year, Service Canada issued 3.35 million passports.

Since April 1, 2023 , the Government of Canada has issued 994,536 passports.

, the Government of has issued 994,536 passports. For the 2023–24 fiscal year, between 4.3 and 4.9 million passports are forecast to be issued.

The service standard for in-person application and pickup at specialized passport offices and Service Canada Centres offering 10-day passport service is 10 business days. For mail-in applications and applications submitted at regular Service Canada Centres, the service standard is 20 business days. The performance target for application processing is for 90% of complete applications to be processed within these service standards.

Passport Program statistics are published online, and all data is updated weekly.

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Philippe-Alexandre Langlois, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]