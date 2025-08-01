G20 Labour and Employment Ministerial Meeting in South Africa: Minister Hajdu reinforces Canada's leadership

GEORGE, South Africa, Aug. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, wrapped up her participation at the G20 Labour and Employment Ministerial Meeting in George, South Africa from July 30 to 31, 2025.

Meeting the challenges of our time means leading with ambition, unity and action. At the G20 Labour and Employment Ministerial Meeting, Minister Hajdu reinforced Canada's leadership to support inclusive growth, youth employment, gender equality and inclusion in the workforce, to ensure no one is left behind in a rapidly changing world.

Minister Hajdu discussed key initiatives, such as Canada's Youth Employment and Skills Strategy, Canada Service Corps and the expansion of student grants and interest-free loans. Minister Hajdu also emphasized a number of domestic initiatives laying important groundwork for long-term progress to enforce equal pay for equal work, reduce the gender wage gap through Canada's first-of-its-kind pay transparency public website Equi'Vision, and build a Canada-wide early learning and child care system with provinces, territories, and Indigenous communities, relieving pressure on families.

The Minister also highlighted Canada's support for initiatives brought forward by the presidency, including the G20 Nelson Mandela Bay Goal on Youth, which seeks to further reduce youth not in employment, education or training (NEET) rates by 5% by 2030; the G20 Brisbane-eThekwini Target, which aims to reduce the gender gap in labour force participation by 25% by 2030; and a new G20 target to reduce the gender wage gap by 15% by 2035, noting a review of the target in 5 years with the objective of considering a higher target as measurable progress is made.

Strong partnerships mean stronger economies and more opportunities for workers and businesses. That is why Canada is strengthening partnerships and sharing expertise to advance common goals.

On the behalf of the Honourable Randeep Sarai, Secretary of State (International Development), Minister Hajdu announced the launch of an initiative called Green Growth – Empowering Youth for a Green Future, in partnership with SOS Children's Village Canada. This $7 million project will be implemented in Ethiopia, Rwanda, and Somalia to increase the economic participation and resilience of disadvantaged youth—particularly young women—by equipping them with the skills and support needed to thrive in the growing green economy. This initiative reflects Canada's commitment to inclusive education, sustainable development and youth empowerment across the region.

Along side the G20 meetings, Minister Hajdu also met with her counterparts from Brazil, Germany, Ireland, Lesotho, Singapore, South Africa and the United Kingdom to strengthen economic ties and share best practices to help workers adapt to a changing job market.

Quotes

"Building the strongest economy in the G7 means working together across borders and across generations. At the G20, we're tackling the challenges ahead, and securing opportunities that are essential to building a more inclusive, and resilient global economy. Canada is taking action to strengthen ties with our international partners for real, sustainable economic growth that leaves nobody behind."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

Quick facts

The G20 is the primary forum for international economic cooperation among the world's leading developed and emerging economies. The G20 comprises nineteen countries and two regional unions, representing over 85% of the world's GDP, over 75% of global trade, and more than 66% of the world's population.

The Youth Employment and Skills Strategy, a horizontal initiative involving 12 federal departments and agencies, received an additional $351.2 million in 2025-26. This investment will help create over 90,000 job placements for youth, with a growing focus on emerging sectors like green tech, AI, skilled trades, and advanced manufacturing.

in 2025-26. This investment will help create over 90,000 job placements for youth, with a growing focus on emerging sectors like green tech, AI, skilled trades, and advanced manufacturing. As of 2024, Canada Service Corps is creating up to 20,000 new volunteer opportunities over three years focusing on equipping youth with meaningful skills and experience.

The Canada -wide early learning and child care system is supporting the creation of 250,000 new spaces by 2026, with families of approximately 900,000 children already benefiting from affordable and quality child care across the country.

-wide early learning and child care system is supporting the creation of 250,000 new spaces by 2026, with families of approximately 900,000 children already benefiting from affordable and quality child care across the country. Globally, 2.1 billion adults need remedial education for basic literacy, numeracy, and socio-emotional skills, and 450 million youth are economically disengaged, with young women disproportionately affected. As a global leader in education, ranking as the 7th largest donor, Canada has invested more than $1.2 billion (7.4% of its Official Development Assistance) between 2022-23 and 2024-25 to support education for girls and displaced populations, including refugees, through multilateral, international and Canadian partners — balancing primary education with a growing focus on technical and vocational training (TVET) — which also strengthens Canada's economy, security, and international influence by fostering stable partners, new markets and shared values.

Associated links

