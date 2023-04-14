WINNIPEG, MB, April 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Across the country, governments, community groups, lawyers, judges and police are working in close partnership with communities and families to prevent youth involvement in the criminal justice system and to ensure a fair and effective youth justice system. The Government of Canada is pleased to support the innovative work done by its partners to help support youth who have been in conflict with the law.

Today, the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North, Manitoba, Kevin Lamoureux, announced support for youth justice services in Manitoba.

Through Justice Canada's Youth Justice Services Funding Program (YJSFP), the Government of Canada is supporting the province's delivery of youth justice programs and services. These services for youth include, among others:

diversion programs

rehabilitative and reintegration services

intensive support and supervision and attendance programs

Support for youth justice services results in more youth staying out of custody and out of the formal court process, while helping to reduce the crime rate and promoting better outcomes for young people and their communities.

Justice Canada is providing the Government of Manitoba's Department of Justice $49,876,116 over 6 years, starting in April 1, 2021, through a cost-shared agreement under the YJSFP, to support the delivery of youth justice services in the province.

"Maintaining public safety and reducing crime depend on keeping young people out of the criminal justice system in the first place. We are pleased to partner with the province of Manitoba to support services that divert youth in contact with the law, and provide programming to address their particular needs. These important programs will mean better outcomes for young people and their communities."

The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Budget 2021 provided $216.4 million over five years, starting in 2021-22, and $43.3 million ongoing for the Youth Justice Services Funding Program (YJSFP) to increase funding to the provinces and territories in support of diversion programming and to help reduce the overrepresentation of Indigenous people, Black people, and other racialized people in the youth justice system. By diverting youth to the right services at the right time and addressing the root causes of crime, this measure will help reduce the crime rate and promote better outcomes for young people and their communities.







. April 1, 2023 marked the 20th anniversary of the Youth Criminal Justice Act coming into force and establishing the framework for youth between the ages of 12 and 17 who have committed, or are alleged to have committed, a criminal offence. The youth criminal justice system is intended to protect the public by holding young persons accountable for their criminal behaviour, while promoting their rehabilitation and reintegration.

