Government of Canada support will help the 2SLGBTQI+ community eliminate barriers to sport in Waterloo Region.

KITCHENER, ON, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to building stronger and healthier communities across the country. Sport plays an important role, as it builds self-esteem and leadership skills while allowing people to thrive physically, emotionally, and socially. Sport is also a powerful tool for integration, but some people in the 2SLGBTQI+ community do not feel comfortable or safe in sport.

Today, Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Sport, announced $90,000 in funding for SPECTRUM, Waterloo Region's Rainbow Community Space. He made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec. The investment was made through the Government of Canada's Innovation Initiative of the Sport Support Program.

With its 2SLGBTQI+ Sports in Waterloo Region project, SPECTRUM will test a multi-sport and team game model to increase sport participation among those who face barriers to sport. It will also study the successful relationship between local government and SPECTRUM to better understand how this model can reduce similar barriers to inclusion among equity-deserving groups elsewhere in Canada.

Quotes

"One of our government's top priorities is helping Canadians pursue healthier lifestyles. We know there are still major barriers to sport today. To eliminate those obstacles, we need to innovate and come up with sustainable solutions. That is why we are investing in organizations like SPECTRUM, which is working to build a stronger and healthier community. Together, we will make sport more inclusive, equitable and accessible to everyone in Canada."

— The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"Our government is proud to support innovative initiatives, such as this project, which create optimal environments for all Canadians to take part in sport. Everyone deserves to participate in sport, no matter their sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression. I congratulate SPECTRUM, Waterloo Region's Rainbow Community Space, for ensuring no one is left behind."

— Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Sport

"SPECTRUM is grateful for the support of Sport Canada in allowing us to explore this unique partnership with the City of Kitchener and to work with researchers at Wilfrid Laurier University to evaluate the success of the project. Projects like this help us work towards our vision of an inclusive community where all 2SLGBTQI+ individuals are welcomed, celebrated and supported as their authentic selves."

— Scott Williams, Executive Director, SPECTRUM

Quick Facts

The Innovation Initiative supports eligible organizations in testing new or adapted quality innovative sport approaches that support the goals of the Canadian Sport Policy. The goal is to develop evidence-based solutions that can be shared nationwide.

The Sport Support Program provides investments for the development of the Canadian sport system. Investments support eligible organizations for programming that is aligned with the goals of the Canadian Sport Policy.

The Government of Canada is the largest contributor to sport in the country and supports sport participation and excellence through federal programs and policies.

