Supporting the growing Indigenous tourism sector

Government of Canada and NACCA working together to enhance key tourism experiences in Indigenous communities

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Investing in Indigenous tourism supports First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities and advances economic reconciliation while creating jobs. Government investments need to focus on empowering Indigenous communities to grow and develop the culturally rich experiences and projects they are sharing with the world.

That is exactly what the Indigenous Tourism Fund's (ITF) Signature Indigenous Tourism Experiences Stream (SITES) aims to accomplish. Today the Government of Canada announced the first project to receive funding through SITES, which invests in one-of-a-kind Indigenous-led tourist attractions. The partners that made the project possible also participated in the announcement.

Kwanlin Dün First Nation is receiving $755,000 toward expanding off-grid accommodations at the Sky High Wilderness Ranch to add new log cabin units to accommodate larger groups and boost revenue. Located near Fish Lake, about 15 km west of Whitehorse, Yukon, the ranch offers diverse experiences throughout the year, such as dog-sled, snowmobile and horse tours as well as aurora viewing. With tourism, we know the economic opportunities are immense, and the funding announced today will help the Kwanlin Dün First Nation benefit from that growth.

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, together with Elaine Chambers, Board Chair of the National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association (NACCA); the Honourable John Streicker, Yukon Minister of Tourism and Culture; Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon; and representatives from Kwanlin Dün First Nation, made the announcement today in Ottawa.

Supporting Indigenous tourism

The launch of the $10 million SITES initiative was announced by Minister Ferrada in May 2024. SITES is designed to support key experiences that anchor tourism destinations in Indigenous communities and help develop the infrastructure and services needed for the industry. This stream is administered by NACCA, an umbrella organization representing more than 50 Indigenous financial institutions across Canada. NACCA has over 35 years of experience in Indigenous economic development. It is working with an Indigenous advisory committee, composed of representatives from Indigenous tourism associations across the country, to assist in identifying and evaluating projects that contribute positively to communities and have the potential to attract further investment.

This funding is part of the broader $20 million ITF established as part of Budget 2022 to foster sustainable growth in Canada's Indigenous tourism industry. It is being delivered through two streams: SITES, which develops key Indigenous tourism experiences, and the Micro and Small Business Stream, which helps Indigenous tourism organizations become business-, visitor- and export-ready. Investing in Indigenous tourism is central to the government's broader work of bolstering Canada's tourism sector, as laid out in the Federal Tourism Growth Strategy.

Quotes

"The economic opportunities in Indigenous tourism are immense, but we need to ensure that Indigenous people remain the people who will benefit most from this growth. Today's announcement with Kwanlin Dün First Nation will create local economic opportunities and advance reconciliation. As we continue to invest in these initiatives, I look forward to seeing the difference this program makes in communities across the country."

– The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"On behalf of the Government of Yukon, I congratulate Sky High Wilderness Ranch and the Kwanlin Dün First Nation on securing new federal funding toward business expansion and enhanced visitor experience. This investment will not only boost the Yukon's profile as a premier destination for Indigenous tourism but also strengthen connections to culture and traditions. We look forward to the opportunities it will create to engage with the land and link us to our culture."

– The Honourable John Streicker, Minister for Tourism and Culture for Yukon

"Kwanlin Dün First Nation is sharing its history and culture with the world through the Sky High Wilderness Ranch. I am happy to see that through the Indigenous Tourism Fund, the federal government is supporting the expansion of the ranch's offerings and investing in its signature experiences, such as dogsledding and horseback riding. This will ensure that tourists are well connected to authentic cultural offerings, benefitting the ranch, KDFN and the broader Yukon community."

– Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon

"The purchase of Sky High Wilderness Ranch in 2023 marked a historic milestone for the Kwanlin Dün First Nation. Owning this tourism business, located in the heart of our traditional territory at Łu Zil Män (Fish Lake), will empower our First Nation. Funding approved by NACCA/ISED for new buildings will help the business expand and grow. This means more opportunities for citizens and all Yukoners to connect to the land and our culture."

– Sean Uyenets'echᶖa Smith, Chief of the Kwanlin Dün First Nation

"Through SITES, we are empowering Indigenous entrepreneurs to create signature experiences that reflect authentic Indigenous culture and traditions and build sustainability for the future. This funding not only bolsters tourism but also strengthens our communities by creating jobs, supporting the Indigenous economy and attracting global visitors to experience Indigenous stories first-hand."

– Elaine Chambers, Board Chair of the National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association (NACCA)

Quick facts

In 2022, Indigenous tourism contributed $1.7 billion to Canada's GDP and employed 32,000 people.

to GDP and employed 32,000 people. The Indigenous tourism industry provides economic opportunities for Indigenous communities across the country, including for women as 36% of Indigenous tourism businesses are owned by women.

This initiative is one of several designed to propel the development and expansion of the Indigenous tourism sector, focusing on future opportunities and resilience.

The Government of Canada's 2022 budget dedicated $20 million to the Indigenous Tourism Fund to aid the industry's recovery.

2022 budget dedicated to the Indigenous Tourism Fund to aid the industry's recovery. The Government of Canada launched the ITF's Micro and Small Business Stream (MSBS) in November 2023 and the Signature Indigenous Tourism Experiences Stream (SITES) in May 2024 .

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow Canada Business on social media.

X (Twitter): @canadabusiness | Facebook: Canada Business | Instagram: @cdnbusiness

Follow the department on LinkedIn: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada.

For easy access to government programs for businesses, download the Canada Business app.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Jean-Christophe Armstrong, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, 343-543-7313, [email protected]; Media Relations: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]