VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, will announce support for researchers and projects nationwide. A media availability will follow the announcement.

Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Time: 8:30 am (PT)

Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at [email protected] to receive event location details and confirm their attendance.

Stay connected

Find more services and information on the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada website.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

X (Twitter): @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation, LinkedIn: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Isabella Orozco-Madison, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]