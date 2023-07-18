YORKTON, SK, July 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Advancing reconciliation requires supporting culturally appropriate, Indigenous-led and community-based justice services, and building policies informed by the lived experiences of Indigenous peoples. These are key to achieving systemic change in our justice system.

Today, the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, accompanied by Gary Anandasangaree, Parliamentary Secretary, and Isabel O'Soup, Tribal Chief of Yorkton Tribal Council (YTC) announced funding to support YTC in the administration of justice in their communities through their Tribal Justice Unit's programs and services.

Through their Tribal Justice Unit, YTC works with communities to develop and implement justice programs services that are sensitive to the cultural needs of the member First Nations on reserve and in the urban environment in Saskatchewan. Through this support, the Yorkton Tribal Council will:

provide community based programs for youth in conflict with the law, utilizing victim-offender mediations, community justice forums and accountability meetings and/or conferences;

support Community Justice Committees to build community capacity to respond to the needs of victims and offenders through public education about restorative justice and alternative measures programs; and

organize and conduct workshops for community members related to crime prevention, youth programs, victims services, correctional programs and other community based justice programs.

The objective of these services is to encourage equal treatment and full participation of First Nations within the Canadian justice system. Long term, these programs aim to reduce rates of victimization, crime and incarceration among member First Nations people in Saskatchewan.

Justice Canada is providing the Council with $1,401,477 over five years (2021-2026) through the Indigenous Justice Program's Community Based Justice Fund.

Quotes

"We are appreciative of our collaboration with the Government of Canada and look forward to continuing this work for all of our Indigenous and non-Indigenous clients. These programs have a positive impact on our communities and help many individuals through difficult situations by connecting them with Elders, ceremonies and culture so that they can be successful in their healing journey."

Isabel O'Soup

Tribal Chief of Yorkton Tribal Council

"Supporting Indigenous-led approaches to the administration of justice is an essential component of advancing reconciliation in Canada. That is why our government is partnering with the Yorkton Tribal Council to support their Tribal Justice Unit's work to advance systemic change. Through this funding, we recognize the important role YTC plays in improving access to justice and fairness for their Member First Nations in Canada's justice system."

The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada



Quick Facts

The Indigenous Justice Program supports Indigenous community-based justice programs that offer alternatives to mainstream justice processes in appropriate circumstances. These programs can work at any point along the justice continuum, including prevention, diversion and reintegration.

In consultation and cooperation with Indigenous and provincial and territorial partners, Justice Canada is developing an Indigenous Justice Strategy to address systemic discrimination and the overrepresentation of Indigenous people in the justice system. The engagement phase will help identify the main issues and areas of concern for Indigenous people in relation to their overrepresentation in the justice system.

is developing an Indigenous Justice Strategy to address systemic discrimination and the overrepresentation of Indigenous people in the justice system. The engagement phase will help identify the main issues and areas of concern for Indigenous people in relation to their overrepresentation in the justice system. In 2020-21, Indigenous people represented 32 per cent of those in federal prisons in Canada , but only accounted for 5 per cent of the general population. (Sources: Office of the Correctional Investigator, Statistics Canada's Population and Demography Statistics).

