SHERBROOKE, QC, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - As the pandemic has made us more aware of the importance of having a healthy population, the governments of Canada and Quebec are proud to support nearly 200 recreational and sports infrastructure projects across Quebec. Thanks to these investments, Quebec municipalities will have modern and safe facilities that are easily accessible, creating winning conditions for engaging in physical activities in our communities.

Today, the Honourable Marie–Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, announced funding of more than $10.8 million for 10 projects in the Eastern Townships Region. They were joined by Élisabeth Brière, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec) and Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke, François Bonnardel, Minister of Transport and Minister Responsible for the Eastern Townships Region and MNA for Granby, and Steve Lussier, Mayor of Sherbrooke. With this funding, local residents will have access to modern and safe facilities that will promote an active, healthy and inclusive lifestyle.

This new infrastructure will enable the Eastern Townships Region to create living environments conducive to attracting families and workers, while stimulating the local economic recovery. Among other things, a total of $8 million in funding will be used to renovate and repurpose the Expo-Sherbrooke building to create a new gymnastics and cheerleading centre. In addition to major renovation, a portion of the building will be replaced by a higher volume to provide an adequate facility. The sports centre will include two facilities, change rooms and various areas for complementary services (administration, physiotherapy, physical rehabilitation, multi-purpose room, facilities for parents and guardians, motor development, early childhood, etc.). A parking lot will also be built and the associated work will be performed.

In the Eastern Townships Region, the Government of Canada is investing nearly $5.4 million through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, while the Government of Quebec is investing more than $5.4 million through its Recreational and Sports Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program.

"Recreational and sports activities are essential to the communities where people want to live, work and raise their families. I am therefore pleased to announce a federal contribution of nearly $5.4 million to fund ten recreational and sports infrastructure projects in the greater Eastern Townships Region. These investments will create jobs and stimulate the economy while providing Eastern Township residents and visitors to the region with more and better choices to learn, play and help each other."

The Honourable Marie–Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The ten projects announced today will help the people of the Eastern Townships Region stay fit and connected to the community. I am particularly pleased to announce $4 million in funding for the renovation and repurposing of the Expo-Sherbrooke building to include a new gymnastics and cheerleading centre. This project will support the local economy and the health and well-being of our people. I am proud to work with our partners to build healthy and inclusive communities for future generations."

Élisabeth Brière, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec) and Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke

"More than ever, we are becoming aware of the importance of being active. That is why we are implementing ways to enable Quebeckers to move more. Access to modern, quality sports and recreational infrastructure is a strong incentive in encouraging regular physical activity. These projects will have a real impact on the quality of life of families and the vitality of our communities. I hope that, thanks to the investments we are announcing today, everyone will learn the pleasure of moving."

Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"I am pleased with the funding announced today. By providing safe and modern sports and recreational infrastructure, we are helping our citizens adopt a healthy and physically active lifestyle. I am confident that these 10 projects will benefit families, sports enthusiasts and athletes in the Estrie Region, while stimulating the local economy."

François Bonnardel, Minister of Transport, Minister Responsible for the Estrie Region and MNA for Granby

"The development of a gymnastics and cheerleading centre in the Expo-Sherbrooke building is a commitment that I made during the election campaign and a project that my team and I have supported since my election. I promised to defend it because the City could not do it alone. I am very happy with this announcement, which will be very beneficial for the athletes and the community of Sherbrooke, including of course the riding of Saint-François."

Geneviève Hébert, Deputy Government Whip of Quebec and MNA for Saint-François

"This announcement is in line with the City of Sherbrooke's desire to provide its population with choice sports facilities and help promote healthy lifestyles. In concrete terms, the project will allow more than 2,000 athletes of all ages from the gymnastics club to benefit from new, modern and safe facilities, in addition to welcoming the cheerleading club. This announcement will also contribute to the development of a multitude of other physical skills."

Steve Lussier, Mayor of Sherbrooke

Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is investing more than $7.5 billion in Quebec between 2018 and 2028 in community, cultural and recreational infrastructure projects, green infrastructure, public transit and infrastructure in rural communities.

Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is investing more than in between 2018 and 2028 in community, cultural and recreational infrastructure projects, green infrastructure, public transit and infrastructure in rural communities. The Government of Quebec's Recreational and Sports Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program (PAFIRS) is part of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA), which aims to implement the ICIP in Quebec and establish the terms, obligations and commitments of the parties. The program has a budget of $294 million .

Recreational and Sports Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program (PAFIRS) is part of the Infrastructure Program (ICIP) and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA), which aims to implement the ICIP in and establish the terms, obligations and commitments of the parties. The program has a budget of . The Ministère de l'Éducation is responsible for implementing the Recreational Infrastructure sub-stream of the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the IBA.

By funding projects to build, develop, renovate, upgrade, expand or redevelop recreational and sports infrastructure, PAFIRS aims to support the presence of recreational and sports infrastructure that is in good condition in all regions of Quebec and to increase access to this infrastructure for Quebecers.

Backgrounder



Canada and Quebec invest in ten sports and recreational projects in the Eastern Townships Region.

Joint federal, provincial and municipal funding is being allocated to 10 recreational infrastructure projects which will be completed in communities in the Eastern Townships Region. These projects include renovations to recreation centres, playgrounds and other sports facilities.

The Government of Canada is investing $5,412,055.50 in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Quebec is also investing $5,412,055.50 under its Financial Assistance Program for Recreational and Sports Infrastructure. The municipalities or other partners will also be contributing $5,442,260.85.

Project Information:

Location Project Name and Details Federal

Funding Provincial

Funding Municipal/Other

Funding Audet Installing a splash pad $67,614.00 $67,614.00 $67,613.10 Dixville Redeveloping structures in Lanouette Park $40,000.00 $40,000.00 $41,000.71 Dudswell Redeveloping Gordon MacAuley Park $53,328.00 $53,328.00 $53,344.00 East Angus Building an area for the mobility impaired,

including a splash pad at Rive-Sud Park $133,047.00 $133,047.00 $133,088.17 East Angus Upgrading Robert-Fournier Arena $527,894.00 $527,894.00 $528,053.43 Eastman Installing splash pads $60,939.00 $60,939.00 $60,957.99 Saint-Adrien Renovating recreational and sport facilities $49,976.00 $49,976.00 $49,976.31 Saint-Francois-Xavier-

de-Brompton Redeveloping Parc des Pionniers $412,597.50 $412,597.50 $412,597.14 Sherbrooke Building a gymnastics and cheerleading

centre $4,000,000.00 $4,000,000.00 $4,000,000.00 Val-des-Sources Upgrading the Connie-Dion Arena mechanical

room (Asbestos Recreation Centre) $66,660.00 $66,660.00 $96,630.00



$5,412,055.50 $5,412,055.50 $5,442,260.85

