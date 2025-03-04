Funding will prioritize urgent needs at community level

OTTAWA, ON, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - No community has been left untouched by the toxic drug and overdose crisis. Its tragic impacts are felt among our families, friends, and neighbours. Municipalities and Indigenous communities are on the front lines of this public health crisis, each and every day.

Today, Yasir Naqvi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, and Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre, announced over $3.9 million in funding from the Emergency Treatment Fund (ETF) to the City of Ottawa for its project to support Ottawa's most affected neighborhoods.

The project will deliver immediate, life-saving harm reduction services, overdose prevention and response, direct connections to essential support systems and enhance individuals' access to basic needs, housing assistance, employment and social services and connections into substance use health treatment.

The ETF is part of efforts to help communities rapidly respond to emerging, critical needs related to the overdose crisis faced by municipalities and First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities. ETF will provide support for a wide range of urgent interventions to bolster local capacity to support the most affected populations.

The funding announced today will help Ottawa provide immediate support where it is needed the most. There is no simple approach to solving the overdose crisis, and no community can do it alone. We are committed to working with all levels of government, stakeholders, partners, and people with lived and living experience, to protect the health and safety of our communities.

Quotes

"Communities across the country have asked for our help, and with the Emergency Treatment Fund we are stepping up to ensure they have the supports they need. This funding will help to deliver critical support to help communities, especially underserved communities, tackle immediate pressures and urgent needs locally. Through strong collaboration with organizations, municipalities, and Indigenous communities, we can make help available when, where, and how it is needed most. We need to try everything we can to connect people to care and keep our communities safe."

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"The toxic drug and overdose crisis continues to affect communities across the country, including the riding of Ottawa-Vanier. This essential funding will help ensure access to vital services, harm reduction measures, and critical community resources for those who need them most. By working together — across all levels of government, with service providers, and with people who have lived and living experience — we can build a compassionate, evidence-based response that saves lives and supports individuals on their path to wellness."

The Honourable Mona Fortier

Member of Parliament for Ottawa-Vanier and Chief Government Whip

"Canada continues to face the tragedies of the illegal toxic drug and overdose crisis, a crisis that does not spare people living here in Ottawa. The City will use this funding to target our neighbourhoods that have been most affected by this public health crisis. This will provide care to people hurting, and keep our community safe at the same time."

Yasir Naqvi

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

Quick Facts

Budget 2024 provided $150 million over three years for an ETF for municipalities and Indigenous communities to help provide rapid responses to emergent, critical needs related to the substance use and overdose crisis.

over three years for an ETF for municipalities and Indigenous communities to help provide rapid responses to emergent, critical needs related to the substance use and overdose crisis. Further to the 2024 ETF Call for Proposals, more than $51 million in funding is being provided to 65 projects. Projects will be made public when agreements are in place.

