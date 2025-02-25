OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Investments in Indigenous tourism play an integral role in advancing reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples and supporting their self-determination. As part of its commitment to supporting Indigenous tourism businesses and the growth of the industry, the Government of Canada, in partnership with the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC), is celebrating the Indigenous tourism businesses that are receiving support through the Micro and Small Business Stream (MSBS). This stream is part of the broader Indigenous Tourism Fund (ITF).

Support from the MSBS bolsters Indigenous entrepreneurship, strengthens tourism businesses and enhances their market readiness for long-term sustainability in the sector. Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Canadian Economic Development Agency for the Regions of Quebec, announced the final round of businesses to benefit from the MSBS.

With MSBS funding, Indigenous tourism businesses across the country have undertaken a wide range of initiatives, including installing new sleeping cabins or kitchenettes, upgrading essential infrastructure such as electrical panels and septic systems, enhancing their tourism offerings, and developing marketing plans and products. About half of MSBS funding has been allocated to businesses that are majority owned by Indigenous women.

In this round, approximately $3.3 million in federal funding, administered by ITAC, has been awarded to 136 Indigenous tourism businesses from across Canada. This initiative follows three previous rounds of funding that distributed approximately $4.62 million to 186 Indigenous tourism businesses.

The delivery of the MSBS would not have been possible without the efforts of ITAC, which administered the MSBS in collaboration with provincial and territorial Indigenous tourism organizations. ITAC played an integral role in marketing the MSBS, managing the application intake and disbursing funding to the recipients. In total, ITAC and the Government of Canada will have successfully distributed nearly $8.1 million in funding support to close to 330 Indigenous tourism businesses.

Support from the MSBS exemplifies how collaboration between government and Indigenous communities can empower Indigenous businesses and entrepreneurs by creating opportunities for economic growth.

This initiative is part of the Federal Tourism Growth Strategy, which aims to realize the full potential of Canadian tourism and confirm Canada's place as a top global destination.

"Today, we are celebrating the Indigenous tourism businesses that have benefitted from support under the Indigenous Tourism Fund's Micro and Small Business Stream. Their one-of-a-kind tourism experiences offer visitors the opportunity to engage with communities in the sharing of traditional knowledge, histories and practices, while simultaneously creating economic opportunities in those communities. Today's announcement exemplifies how the government continues to support economic reconciliation and the advancement of Indigenous self–determination by working collaboratively with Indigenous tourism associations like ITAC."

– The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"With the distribution of funding from the fourth and final round of the Indigenous Tourism Fund's Micro and Small Business Stream, our second largest program release to date, we are reinforcing a crucial partnership in supporting Indigenous tourism businesses from coast to coast to coast. This funding is vital to helping Indigenous entrepreneurs and communities expand their authentic Indigenous tourism experiences, build sustainable businesses and share our rich cultural heritage with visitors. By empowering small and medium-sized Indigenous tourism enterprises, we are creating long-lasting economic opportunities to help Canada become the world leader in Indigenous tourism by 2030."

– Keith Henry, President & CEO, Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada

According to the Conference Board of Canada's latest report on the impact of the Indigenous tourism sector in Canada , that sector generated an estimated $3.7 billion in revenues in 2023, directly contributing $1.6 billion to Canada's gross domestic product and supporting approximately 34,700 jobs across the country.

latest report on the impact of the Indigenous tourism sector in , that sector generated an estimated in revenues in 2023, directly contributing to gross domestic product and supporting approximately 34,700 jobs across the country. The Indigenous Tourism Fund, launched in 2023, is dedicating $20 million to aid the industry's recovery from the pandemic and foster sustainable growth.

to aid the industry's recovery from the pandemic and foster sustainable growth. At least 15% of funds allocated to the Tourism Growth Program in Budget 2023 will be invested in Indigenous tourism.

Budget 2024 announced $2.5 million in 2024–25 in continued support for the Indigenous tourism industry through ITAC.

