Supporting Indigenous Languages in Atlantic Canada

The Government of Canada supports 36 Indigenous language projects in Atlantic Canada

FREDERICTON, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, announced today that the Government of Canada is investing more than $4.1 million over two years to preserve, promote and revitalize Indigenous languages in Atlantic Canada. He made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

Provided through the Aboriginal Languages Initiative, this funding will support 36 community-based projects including language camps, classes, immersion programs and mentor-apprentice programs offered in Indigenous communities in the Atlantic provinces. These projects will also help produce and distribute language resources, including translator tools, educational materials and children's books. The projects will support the preservation, revitalization and promotion of the Maliseet, Mi'kmaq, Passamaquoddy, Wolastoqey and Innu-Aimun languages.

Quotes

"Language is essential to Indigenous Peoples' identity and culture. That is why our government is committed to taking action to help preserve, promote and revitalize Indigenous languages. Together with Indigenous partners, we are ensuring that Indigenous languages can flourish across the country."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodríguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"We are proud to provide funding to organizations in the Atlantic region that support the preservation and promotion of Indigenous languages and cultures. We understand the importance of these projects, as they make a genuine difference and have a major impact in the revitalization of Indigenous languages.

—The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services

"The Assembly of First Nations continues to play a pivotal role in the advocacy and representation of First Nations peoples in Canada. It was a pleasure to work with the Assembly of First Nations on the co-development of Bill C-91, An Act Respecting Indigenous Languages. This 40th annual General Assembly is an important forum that will provide much-needed insight and perspective as we move forward with Indigenous Peoples on a path toward reconciliation."

—Gary Anandasangaree, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism (Multiculturalism)

"Our communities are stronger when we embrace our diverse cultures and heritage, with language being a crucial part of how we express our stories. This is true of the Wolastoqey language in this territory and the concentrated efforts being made to safeguard our region's shared history. Through our government's commitment to protecting and revitalizing Indigenous languages, we are ensuring healthy communities for generations to come."

—Matt DeCourcey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament (Fredericton)

"Funding for programs like these, which put financial resources in the hands of those who know how to use them, is key to ensuring the vitality of Indigenous languages and the efficacy of the historic Indigenous Languages Act, which the government recently passed, particularly since 2019 is the International Year of Indigenous Languages."

—Marc Miller, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick Facts

UNESCO declared 2019 the International Year of Indigenous Languages. According to UNESCO, three-quarters of the 90 Indigenous languages in Canada are considered endangered.

In 2016, only 15.6 percent of Indigenous people could speak in an Indigenous language, down from 17 percent in 2011 and 21 percent in 2006.

In Budget 2017, the Government of Canada committed $89.9 million over three years to preserve, promote and revitalize Indigenous languages and cultures.

The Aboriginal Languages Initiative supports the preservation and revitalization of Indigenous languages through community-based projects and activities, including printed resources in an Indigenous language, language classes and the development of language preservation strategies.

On June 21, the Governor General of Canada granted Royal Assent to the Indigenous Languages Act. Since 2017, Canadian Heritage has worked with national Indigenous organizations to develop this historic legislation.

Budget 2019 includes an investment of $333.7 million over five years, followed by $115.7 million per year thereafter, to support the implementation of the act.

Data Tables

Recipient Project Amount Year Tobique Child & Family Services Agency Inc. Neqotkuk Wolastoqiyik Language and Culture Preservation Project $99,974 2018-2019 Mi'kmaw Heritage Research and Restoration Association Two 5-day Mi'kmaw language-culture camps, Grand Falls, NL and Little Bras D'Or, NS $197,589 2018-2019 Mi'kmaw Heritage Research and Restoration Association Taking Steps to bring back the Mi'kmaw language to Sipekni'katik, Mi'kma'ki $199,371 2018-2019 Mi'kmaw-Kina'matnewey Mi'kmaw Kina'matnewey Master Apprentice Project $100,000 2018-2019 We'koqma'q First Nation "Mawi Kinu'tmasulti'k - Together We Learn" $25,137 2018-2019 Eel Ground First Nation Eel Ground (Natoaganeg) Language Nest $89,652 2018-2020 First Nation Education Initiatives Inc. Monsters and Myths $589,680 2018-2020 Ni'gweg Collective Nitap $307,380 2018-2020 Pabineau First Nation Mi'gmag Language & Culture Project $139,097 2018-2020 St. Mary's First Nation St. Mary's First Nation Intensive Adult Maliseet Language Program $176,642 2018-2020 Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Society Mi'kmaw Archival Project $153,295 2018-2020 Millbrook First Nation Primary Grade 3 Mi'kmaw Language Curriculum Development $80,000 2018-2020 Lennox Island First Nation "Living through my language" $111,156 2018-2020 The Native Council of Prince Edward Island Telling our stories $287,490 2018-2020 Kingsclear First Nation Maliseet Translator Tool $74,980 2019-2020 Mawiw Council Inc. Language and Traditional Indigenous Arts and Crafts $74,309 2019-2020 North Shore MicMac District Council Inc. Mi'kmaw Translator Tool $74,980 2019-2020 Oromocto First Nation Maliseet Immersion Curricular Materials Project $74,667 2019-2020 Tobique Child and Family Services Agency Inc. Neqotkuk Wolastoqiyik Language and Culture Preservation Project $75,060 2019-2020 University of New Brunswick - Mi'kmaq-Wolastoqey Centre Wolastoqey Latuwewaken Revival $74,230 2019-2020 Woodstock First Nation Woodstock First Nation Maliseet Adult Immersion Program $75,000 2019-2020 Flat Bay Band Inc. A Better Place - Humility Film Series 2 of 8 $75,000 2019-2020 Qalipu Cultural Foundation Inc. Apajitaiek (translated "we are coming back") $33,055 2019-2020 Mi'kmaw Heritage Research and Restoration Association Glooscap FN RE-Learning our Precious Language $74,719 2019-2020 Mi'kmaw Heritage Research and Restoration Association 'Go to' person Mi'kmaw and Children Books $74,919 2019-2020 Mi'kmaw Heritage Research and Restoration Association Mi'kmaw language culture camp Indian Head FN $74,669 2019-2020 Mi'kmaw Heritage Research and Restoration Association Millbrook FN Resurgence of our Mi'kmaw Language and Culture $74,519 2019-2020 Mi'kmaw Heritage Research and Restoration Association Pictou Landing First Nation "Learning to Read and Write Our Language" $74,794 2019-2020 Mi'kmaw-Kina'matnewey Mi'kmaw Language Mentor Apprentice Project $75,000 2019-2020 Pictou Landing First Nation Apaja'tuek tli'sutimk! $70,475 2019-2020 Women of the First Light Wabanaki Newegati $73,355 2019-2020 Elsipogtog Education Wellness Inc. Elsipogtog Land Based Mi'kamq Immersion Project $66,059 2019-2020 The St. John's Native Friendship Centre Association Strengthening Community through Revitalization of language $75,000 2019-2020 We'koqma'q First Nation Reconnecting to Mother Earth Through Language and Culture Using Land Based Education $60,600 2019-2020 First Nation Education Initiatives Inc. Indigitization of Language $74,000 2019-2020 Mi'gmaq Child and Family Services of New Brunswick Inc. Mi'gmaq Cultural and Language Training - Pride and Reconciliation $57,994 2019-2020

Associated Links

Let's celebrate Indigenous languages in Canada

Aboriginal Languages Initiative

UNESCO International Year of Indigenous Languages

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

