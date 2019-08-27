Supporting Diversity Across Canada

Government of Canada supports the creation of a national institute for Black Canadians

MONTREAL, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's strength is in its diversity. The Government is committed to advancing diversity and taking positive measures to ensure all Canadians have a fair and equal chance at success. The Government of Canada is supporting initiatives that recognize the contributions of Black Canadians and acknowledge the significant and unique challenges in their communities.

In recognition of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, Budget 2019 provided $25 million over five years starting in 2019-20, for projects and capital assistance to celebrate, share knowledge and build capacity in Canada's vibrant Black Canadian communities.

The Government's support will help stakeholders to create the first national institute for Black Canadians. The Canadian Institute for Persons of African Descent will work to advance initiatives that impact Black Canadians at a systemic level.

This supports the Government of Canada's overarching goals to enhance the quality of life and promote the full participation of individuals in all aspects of Canadian society.

"In Canada, our diversity is our strength. Our social, political, economic and cultural progress is not made in spite of our differences, but thanks to our differences. I am very proud to see our government support the establishment of a Canadian Institute for People of African Descent."

– The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"Our government is committed to fostering and promoting a Canada where every person is able to fully and equally participate in our country's economic, cultural, social and political life. The initiatives announced today are a step in the right direction towards ensuring that we celebrate, share knowledge and build capacity in the Black Canadian communities across the country."

– Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

Quick Facts

In January 2018 , the Prime Minister announced that Canada officially recognized the UN International Decade for People of African Descent spanning from 2015 to 2024.

, the Prime Minister announced that officially recognized the UN International Decade for People of African Descent spanning from 2015 to 2024. On July 23, 2019 , an engagement session was held with almost 40 stakeholder organizations representing a diverse range of Black communities and interests from across Canada . Participants signaled support for the creation of a national institute dedicated to looking at issues that affect Black communities.

, an engagement session was held with almost 40 stakeholder organizations representing a diverse range of Black communities and interests from across . Participants signaled support for the creation of a national institute dedicated to looking at issues that affect Black communities. The establishment of a Canadian Institute for People of African Descent would support Canada's commitment to the UN International Decade for People of African Descent by advancing initiatives to address issues that affect Black communities.

commitment to the UN International Decade for People of African Descent by advancing initiatives to address issues that affect Black communities. In addition to the Institute, stakeholder groups agreed to an approach where they will work together to fund projects that build the capacity of not-for-profit organizations serving Black communities across Canada .

. New investments delivered through an intermediary model would help community organizations to identify and address gaps, allowing Black Canadian communities to use their expertise to tailor initiatives to their specific circumstances.

Under the intermediary model, the Social Development Partnership Program would fund selected high capacity organizations who would hold an open and transparent funding process to which grassroots organizations across Canada could apply for funding for capacity building projects in their communities.

