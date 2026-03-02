TORONTO, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - In a rapidly changing world, Canada's Government is focused on what we can control: building a stronger more resilient Canada. Canada's labour market is experiencing sustained pressure from tariffs, skills shortages, supply chain disruptions and broader economic shifts. In response, the Government of Canada is focusing on transforming the economy to one that is stronger, more sustainable, and more independent, built on the solid foundation of strong industries and workers.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario announced that she convened key industry leaders, workers, and partners at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention in Toronto. Together, they discussed a plan to protect workers and industry from immediate pressures while helping them transition to the future, advancing the efforts of the new Mining and Minerals Workforce Alliance.

The goal of this alliance will be to strengthen the workforce and ensure the overall success of Canada's critical minerals strategy and major projects. It will focus on addressing workforce shortages tied to exploration, extraction, processing and the development of critical mineral supply chains--supporting Canada's national security and economic growth, while strengthening our country's role in clean energy, advanced manufacturing and resilient supply chains.

Canada is primed to capitalize on rising demand for critical minerals that will power low-carbon, future economies. In 2024 alone, the mining sector contributed $112 billion directly to Canada's GDP and directly employed about 438,000 workers. Alliance participants will include employers, unions, industry groups, post-secondary educational institutions and Indigenous partners involved in exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals essential for clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and national security. This priority area is vital to Canada's resource sovereignty and global competitiveness and requires strategies to address aging demographics and align skills development with emerging technologies, automation and sustainable mining practices.

The Mining and Minerals Workforce Alliance is one of six alliances announced to address Canada's productivity and long-term competitiveness through coordinated national action to address pressing labour market challenges. The six priority areas include advanced manufacturing, housing and construction, transportation and supply chains, energy and electricity, the care economy, and mining and minerals. Unlocking a coordinated approach to public and private investments in skills development, will produce lasting opportunities for Canada's workers where they are most needed to build Canada Strong.

Together, these priority areas will form an industrial strategy that will build a stronger, more resilient, more independent Canadian economy and ensure workers and industries can seize future opportunities.

"Canada's workforce is strongest when employers and training partners work together. As external pressures continue to affect key sectors, these investments will help empower Canadian workers with the skills they need to adapt. In the mining sector, this means addressing workforce shortages, supporting workers affected by economic shifts and strengthening Canada's economic security."

– The Honorable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"Canada's mining sector has been built for generations by highly skilled Canadian workers. From exploration to processing, the success of our government's critical minerals agenda depends on the people and the communities who make up our industry. We are working directly with workers to ensure Canadian mining continues to be a lynchpin of our economy, security, and climate ambitions."

– The Honorable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Canada is facing an unprecedented opportunity as new mines move from concept to construction across the country. Through the investment in the Mining and Minerals Workforce Alliance, the Mining Industry Human Resources Council looks forward to collaborating with employers, educators, labour partners and communities to create pathways for more Canadians to build meaningful careers in mining. Meeting current labour market challenges is imperative to developing a safe and highly skilled mining workforce that benefits all Canadians."

– Ryan Montpellier, Executive Director, Mining Industry Human Resources Council

"The creation of a Mining and Minerals Workforce Alliance reinforces the federal government's commitment to enhancing the competitiveness of Canadian mining and accelerating mineral investment and job creation. They will help industry and employers attract, train and support the next generation of skilled workers, building on Canada's strength as a highly educated, skilled, qualified and productive mining jurisdiction."

– Pierre Gratton, President and CEO, Mining Association of Canada

On September 5, 2025, the Government of Canada announced a series of new workforce support measures aimed at assisting Canadian workers impacted by tariffs, revitalizing local economies and mitigating the long-term effects of job loss due to tariffs. Echoed in Budget 2025, the Workforce Alliances were announced as part of these measures to address skills gaps in industries facing labour shortages.

Minister Hajdu's meetings in Toronto build on engagements with key stakeholders in advanced manufacturing, held in Windsor, Ontario on February 17.

The six priority areas supported through the Workforce Alliances collectively account for over one-third of Canada's GDP and employ approximately 8 million people nationwide.

In 2024, mineral production totaled $64 billion. Canada produces about 60 minerals and metals at 200 mines and thousands of sand and gravel pits and stone quarries.

Canada is primed to capitalize on rising global demand for critical minerals that will power low-carbon and digitized economies. Canada is a key global producer of copper, nickel and cobalt and hosts advanced mineral projects for rare earth elements, lithium and graphite. Canada is looking to leverage its sustainable mining prowess to develop competitive supply chains and value-added products across a range of sectors.

