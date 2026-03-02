SURREY, BC, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Service Canada announces the relocation of 2 offices in Surrey.

The Surrey Passport Services Office, located in the Central City Shopping Centre, has permanently closed on Friday, February 27, 2026.

This office has moved to the 3rd floor of City Centre 3 at 13761 96th Avenue. The new office opened its doors to the public on Monday, March 2, 2026. The hours of operation remain Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

On Friday, March 13, 2026, the Surrey North Service Canada Centre, currently located at 13889 104th Avenue, will also permanently close.

The office will relocate to the 2nd floor of City Centre 3. This office, to be now named the Surrey City Centre Service Canada Centre, will open its doors to the public on Monday, March 16, 2026. The hours of operation will remain Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

There will be no interruption of services at this or other Greater Vancouver Service Canada locations during the move.

Visit servicecanada.gc.ca for information on offices and government services and benefits.

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]