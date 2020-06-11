Supporting communities across Nova Scotia Français

Jun 11, 2020, 13:10 ET

HALIFAX, NS, June 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking decisive action to support communities and stabilize the economy across Canada, while first and foremost ensuring that the health and safety of all Canadians are protected during this COVID-19 pandemic.  

Today, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna announced that Nova Scotia has received more than $55 million through the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) for the 2020–21 fiscal year to fund its most pressing infrastructure needs.

The GTF provides communities with stable and flexible funding for their infrastructure priorities across a wide range of categories. Examples of previous projects include two new buses for the Cape Breton Regional Municipality fleet which provided much needed capacity and accessibility for residents. The buses make for a more sustainable, and efficient system for the communities it serves. Improvements to the North East Point Boardwalk in the Municipality of Barrington has helped attract more businesses, tourists, and residents to the area. The District of Lunenburg has created a multi-faceted day-park that will allow residents to spend time outdoors and support healthy and active lifestyles. 

By enabling communities to plan for their current and future needs, and build or improve the infrastructure that will help them thrive through any circumstance, the GTF is a critical tool that will help ensure Nova Scotia remains among the best places in the world to live for generations to come.

The Government of Canada will be announcing new measures in the coming weeks and months to help Canadian communities get back on their feet and make them even more resilient in the future.

Quotes

"Our Government is making immediate investments in infrastructure that will play a vital role in helping municipalities and First Nations communities revive their economies, and will improve the lives of Canadians. As a first step, we are accelerating this year's payment through the federal Gas Tax Fund. In partnership with Nova Scotia, this will put more than $55.8 million in the hands of 49 communities to improve local infrastructure such as drinking water systems, accessible transportation, and recreation centres."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Modern, reliable infrastructure is the foundation for healthy and vibrant communities. I am pleased that through the Gas Tax Fund, municipalities can invest in public infrastructure that addresses local priorities. These last several months have been hard on Nova Scotia's economy. Receiving this funding in one transfer, instead of two, will allow municipalities to kick start projects that will contribute to economic growth and job creation across Nova Scotia."

The Honourable Chuck Porter, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Nova Scotia

Quick Facts

  • The federal Gas Tax Fund is a long-term indexed source of funding for over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years it has supported thousands of projects annually.
  • The federal Gas Tax Fund has 18 project eligibility categories, including capacity building, sport infrastructure and roads. Communities can use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.

Nova Scotia's 2020‒21 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations

The Government of Canada is providing more than $55.8 million under the GTF to Nova Scotia. This includes over $55 million for the following 49 municipalities, and the remainder of the funds will go towards program administration.

Ultimate Recipient

Allocation 2020‒21 ($)

Amherst

672,374

Annapolis Royal

53,918

Antigonish

320,765

Berwick

153,052

Bridgewater

664,873

Cape Breton

6,463,506

Clark's Harbour

44,193

Digby

166,386

Halifax

25,341,890

Kentville

441,350

Lockeport

38,736

Lunenburg

199,958

Mahone Bay

81,850

Middleton

142,099

Mulgrave

58,730

Municipality of Annapolis

846,949

Municipality of Antigonish

644,846

Municipality of Argyle

339,537

Municipality of Barrington

333,572

Municipality of Chester

599,418

Municipality of Clare

368,049

Municipality of Colchester

1,653,690

Municipality of Cumberland

1,154,658

Municipality of Digby

364,665

Municipality of Guysborough

329,849

Municipality of Hants East

1,092,472

Municipality of Inverness

682,778

Municipality of Kings

2,135,274

Municipality of Lunenburg

1,112,740

Municipality of Pictou

1,045,944

Municipality of Richmond

475,057

Municipality of Shelburne

244,311

Municipality of St. Mary's

138,770

Municipality of Victoria

424,318

Municipality of Yarmouth

482,018

New Glasgow

770,510

Oxford

88,466

Pictou

217,126

Port Hawkesbury

230,807

Region of Queens

671,655

Region of Windsor and West Hants Municipality

970,936

Shelburne

129,260

Stellarton

331,692

Stewiacke

79,302

Trenton

149,592

Truro

995,120

Westville

223,133

Wolfville

322,021

Yarmouth

555,272

Prime Minister announces support to help communities create jobs and restart the economy: https://pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2020/06/01/prime-minister-announces-support-help-communities-create-jobs-and

Government of Canada Resources - Coronavirus disease (COVID 19): www.canada.ca/coronavirus

Federal Gas Tax Fund: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gtf-fte-eng.html

Federal Gas Tax Fund in Nova Scotia: https://www.novascotia.ca/dma/funding/infrastructure/gas-tax-fund.asp

Federal infrastructure investments in Nova Scotia: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/pt-sp/ns-eng.html

