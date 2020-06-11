HALIFAX, NS, June 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking decisive action to support communities and stabilize the economy across Canada, while first and foremost ensuring that the health and safety of all Canadians are protected during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna announced that Nova Scotia has received more than $55 million through the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) for the 2020–21 fiscal year to fund its most pressing infrastructure needs.

The GTF provides communities with stable and flexible funding for their infrastructure priorities across a wide range of categories. Examples of previous projects include two new buses for the Cape Breton Regional Municipality fleet which provided much needed capacity and accessibility for residents. The buses make for a more sustainable, and efficient system for the communities it serves. Improvements to the North East Point Boardwalk in the Municipality of Barrington has helped attract more businesses, tourists, and residents to the area. The District of Lunenburg has created a multi-faceted day-park that will allow residents to spend time outdoors and support healthy and active lifestyles.

By enabling communities to plan for their current and future needs, and build or improve the infrastructure that will help them thrive through any circumstance, the GTF is a critical tool that will help ensure Nova Scotia remains among the best places in the world to live for generations to come.

The Government of Canada will be announcing new measures in the coming weeks and months to help Canadian communities get back on their feet and make them even more resilient in the future.

"Our Government is making immediate investments in infrastructure that will play a vital role in helping municipalities and First Nations communities revive their economies, and will improve the lives of Canadians. As a first step, we are accelerating this year's payment through the federal Gas Tax Fund. In partnership with Nova Scotia, this will put more than $55.8 million in the hands of 49 communities to improve local infrastructure such as drinking water systems, accessible transportation, and recreation centres."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Modern, reliable infrastructure is the foundation for healthy and vibrant communities. I am pleased that through the Gas Tax Fund, municipalities can invest in public infrastructure that addresses local priorities. These last several months have been hard on Nova Scotia's economy. Receiving this funding in one transfer, instead of two, will allow municipalities to kick start projects that will contribute to economic growth and job creation across Nova Scotia."

The Honourable Chuck Porter, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Nova Scotia

The federal Gas Tax Fund is a long-term indexed source of funding for over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years it has supported thousands of projects annually.

The federal Gas Tax Fund has 18 project eligibility categories, including capacity building, sport infrastructure and roads. Communities can use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.

Nova Scotia's 2020‒21 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations

The Government of Canada is providing more than $55.8 million under the GTF to Nova Scotia. This includes over $55 million for the following 49 municipalities, and the remainder of the funds will go towards program administration.



Ultimate Recipient Allocation 2020‒21 ($) Amherst 672,374 Annapolis Royal 53,918 Antigonish 320,765 Berwick 153,052 Bridgewater 664,873 Cape Breton 6,463,506 Clark's Harbour 44,193 Digby 166,386 Halifax 25,341,890 Kentville 441,350 Lockeport 38,736 Lunenburg 199,958 Mahone Bay 81,850 Middleton 142,099 Mulgrave 58,730 Municipality of Annapolis 846,949 Municipality of Antigonish 644,846 Municipality of Argyle 339,537 Municipality of Barrington 333,572 Municipality of Chester 599,418 Municipality of Clare 368,049 Municipality of Colchester 1,653,690 Municipality of Cumberland 1,154,658 Municipality of Digby 364,665 Municipality of Guysborough 329,849 Municipality of Hants East 1,092,472 Municipality of Inverness 682,778 Municipality of Kings 2,135,274 Municipality of Lunenburg 1,112,740 Municipality of Pictou 1,045,944 Municipality of Richmond 475,057 Municipality of Shelburne 244,311 Municipality of St. Mary's 138,770 Municipality of Victoria 424,318 Municipality of Yarmouth 482,018 New Glasgow 770,510 Oxford 88,466 Pictou 217,126 Port Hawkesbury 230,807 Region of Queens 671,655 Region of Windsor and West Hants Municipality 970,936 Shelburne 129,260 Stellarton 331,692 Stewiacke 79,302 Trenton 149,592 Truro 995,120 Westville 223,133 Wolfville 322,021 Yarmouth 555,272

Prime Minister announces support to help communities create jobs and restart the economy: https://pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2020/06/01/prime-minister-announces-support-help-communities-create-jobs-and

Government of Canada Resources - Coronavirus disease (COVID 19): www.canada.ca/coronavirus

Federal Gas Tax Fund: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gtf-fte-eng.html

Federal Gas Tax Fund in Nova Scotia: https://www.novascotia.ca/dma/funding/infrastructure/gas-tax-fund.asp

Federal infrastructure investments in Nova Scotia: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/pt-sp/ns-eng.html

Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-949-1759, [email protected]; Krista Higdon, Media Relations Advisor, Municipal Affairs and Housing, Office: 902-722-1461, Cell: 902-220-6619, [email protected]; Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, [email protected]

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

