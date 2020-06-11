Supporting communities across Nova Scotia Français
Jun 11, 2020, 13:10 ET
HALIFAX, NS, June 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking decisive action to support communities and stabilize the economy across Canada, while first and foremost ensuring that the health and safety of all Canadians are protected during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Today, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna announced that Nova Scotia has received more than $55 million through the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) for the 2020–21 fiscal year to fund its most pressing infrastructure needs.
The GTF provides communities with stable and flexible funding for their infrastructure priorities across a wide range of categories. Examples of previous projects include two new buses for the Cape Breton Regional Municipality fleet which provided much needed capacity and accessibility for residents. The buses make for a more sustainable, and efficient system for the communities it serves. Improvements to the North East Point Boardwalk in the Municipality of Barrington has helped attract more businesses, tourists, and residents to the area. The District of Lunenburg has created a multi-faceted day-park that will allow residents to spend time outdoors and support healthy and active lifestyles.
By enabling communities to plan for their current and future needs, and build or improve the infrastructure that will help them thrive through any circumstance, the GTF is a critical tool that will help ensure Nova Scotia remains among the best places in the world to live for generations to come.
The Government of Canada will be announcing new measures in the coming weeks and months to help Canadian communities get back on their feet and make them even more resilient in the future.
Quotes
"Our Government is making immediate investments in infrastructure that will play a vital role in helping municipalities and First Nations communities revive their economies, and will improve the lives of Canadians. As a first step, we are accelerating this year's payment through the federal Gas Tax Fund. In partnership with Nova Scotia, this will put more than $55.8 million in the hands of 49 communities to improve local infrastructure such as drinking water systems, accessible transportation, and recreation centres."
The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
"Modern, reliable infrastructure is the foundation for healthy and vibrant communities. I am pleased that through the Gas Tax Fund, municipalities can invest in public infrastructure that addresses local priorities. These last several months have been hard on Nova Scotia's economy. Receiving this funding in one transfer, instead of two, will allow municipalities to kick start projects that will contribute to economic growth and job creation across Nova Scotia."
The Honourable Chuck Porter, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Nova Scotia
Quick Facts
- The federal Gas Tax Fund is a long-term indexed source of funding for over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years it has supported thousands of projects annually.
- The federal Gas Tax Fund has 18 project eligibility categories, including capacity building, sport infrastructure and roads. Communities can use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.
The Government of Canada is providing more than $55.8 million under the GTF to Nova Scotia. This includes over $55 million for the following 49 municipalities, and the remainder of the funds will go towards program administration.
|
Ultimate Recipient
|
Allocation 2020‒21 ($)
|
Amherst
|
672,374
|
Annapolis Royal
|
53,918
|
Antigonish
|
320,765
|
Berwick
|
153,052
|
Bridgewater
|
664,873
|
Cape Breton
|
6,463,506
|
Clark's Harbour
|
44,193
|
Digby
|
166,386
|
Halifax
|
25,341,890
|
Kentville
|
441,350
|
Lockeport
|
38,736
|
Lunenburg
|
199,958
|
Mahone Bay
|
81,850
|
Middleton
|
142,099
|
Mulgrave
|
58,730
|
Municipality of Annapolis
|
846,949
|
Municipality of Antigonish
|
644,846
|
Municipality of Argyle
|
339,537
|
Municipality of Barrington
|
333,572
|
Municipality of Chester
|
599,418
|
Municipality of Clare
|
368,049
|
Municipality of Colchester
|
1,653,690
|
Municipality of Cumberland
|
1,154,658
|
Municipality of Digby
|
364,665
|
Municipality of Guysborough
|
329,849
|
Municipality of Hants East
|
1,092,472
|
Municipality of Inverness
|
682,778
|
Municipality of Kings
|
2,135,274
|
Municipality of Lunenburg
|
1,112,740
|
Municipality of Pictou
|
1,045,944
|
Municipality of Richmond
|
475,057
|
Municipality of Shelburne
|
244,311
|
Municipality of St. Mary's
|
138,770
|
Municipality of Victoria
|
424,318
|
Municipality of Yarmouth
|
482,018
|
New Glasgow
|
770,510
|
Oxford
|
88,466
|
Pictou
|
217,126
|
Port Hawkesbury
|
230,807
|
Region of Queens
|
671,655
|
Region of Windsor and West Hants Municipality
|
970,936
|
Shelburne
|
129,260
|
Stellarton
|
331,692
|
Stewiacke
|
79,302
|
Trenton
|
149,592
|
Truro
|
995,120
|
Westville
|
223,133
|
Wolfville
|
322,021
|
Yarmouth
|
555,272
