FREDERICTON, NB, June 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking decisive action to support communities and stabilize the economy across Canada, while first and foremost ensuring that the health and safety of all Canadians are protected during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna confirmed that New Brunswick has received more than $45 million through the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) for the 2020–21 fiscal year to fund its most pressing infrastructure needs.

The GTF provides communities with stable and flexible funding for their infrastructure priorities across a wide range of categories. For example, the expansion of the electric vehicle charging stations network in five locations across New Brunswick helps enable travel and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Meanwhile, the extension of water and wastewater systems in Eel River Crossing will protect the local water supply and provide better quality drinking water for residents. The City of Campbellton upgraded Village Avenue near a new regional elementary school, including a new sidewalk that promotes active transportation while keeping students and residents safe.

By enabling communities to plan for their current and future needs, and build or improve the infrastructure that will help them thrive through any circumstance, the GTF is a critical tool that will help ensure that New Brunswick remains among the best places in the world to live for generations to come.

The Government of Canada will be announcing new measures in the coming weeks and months to help Canadian communities get back on their feet and make them even more resilient in the future.

"Our Government is making immediate investments in infrastructure that will play a vital role in helping municipalities and First Nations communities revive their economies, and will improve the lives of Canadians. As a first step, we are accelerating this year's payment through the federal Gas Tax Fund. This will put more than $45 million in the hands of communities to improve local infrastructure like green initiatives, water service improvements, and road upgrades."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"New Brunswick is pleased to facilitate getting the funds to our communities as quickly as possible. We look forward to future federal support and continued co-operation."

The Honourable Jeff Carr, Minister of Environment and Local Government, New Brunswick

The federal Gas Tax Fund is a long-term indexed source of funding for over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years it has supported thousands of projects annually.

The federal Gas Tax Fund has 18 project eligibility categories, including capacity building, sport infrastructure and roads. Communities can use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.

2020–21 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations in New Brunswick by community:

New Brunswick's 2020–21 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations

The Government of Canada is providing more than $45 million under the GTF to New Brunswick. This includes over $44.4 million for the following 104 incorporated local governments and the unincorporated areas across New Brunswick, and the remainder of the funds will go towards program administration.



Ultimate Recipient Allocation 2020–21 Alma $14,678 Aroostook $21,086 Atholville $246,009 Balmoral $115,355 Bas-Caraquet $89,928 Bath $ 32,801 Bathurst $819,823 Beaubassin-East $ 439,369 Belledune $97,646 Beresford $295,486 Bertrand $80,349 Blacks Harbour $61,606 Blackville $66,016 Bouctouche $162,697 Cambridge-Narrows $ 38,727 Campbellton $474,308 Campobello Island $60,090 Canterbury $23,154 Cap-Pelé $167,107 Caraquet $292,730 Centreville $38,383 Charlo $90,272 Chipman $ 76,077 Cocagne $182,543 Dalhousie $215,413 Dieppe $1,749,213 Doaktown $54,577 Dorchester $75,525 Drummond $50,787 Edmundston $1,142,529 Eel River Crossing $134,581 Florenceville-Bristol $110,532 Fredericton $4,040,610 Fredericton Junction $48,513 Gagetown $48,995 Grand Bay-Westfield $342,069 Grand Falls $367,015 Grand Manan $162,628 Grande-Anse $61,950 Hampton $295,555 Hanwell $323,877 Hartland $65,947 Harvey $24,670 Haut-Madawaska $255,932 Hillsborough $87,998 Kedgwick $135,339 Lac-Baker $47,548 Lamèque $88,549 Le Goulet $54,646 Maisonnette $34,110 McAdam $79,315 Meductic $14,816 Memramcook $329,252 Millville $18,812 Minto $158,838 Miramichi $1,208,476 Moncton $4,953,875 Nackawic $64,844 Neguac $116,045 New Maryland $287,631 Nigadoo $66,360 Norton $95,234 Oromocto $635,557 Paquetville $49,615 Perth-Andover $109,567 Petitcodiac $95,303 Petit-Rocher $130,722 Plaster Rock $70,495 Pointe-Verte $61,054 Port Elgin $ 28,115 Quispamsis $1,257,264 Rexton $57,195 Richibucto $87,240 Riverside-Albert $24,118 Riverview $1,355,254 Rivière-Verte $49,891 Rogersville $80,349 Rothesay $803,422 Sackville $367,359 Saint Andrews $123,073 Saint John $4,656,597 Saint-André $130,998 Saint-Antoine $119,421 Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska $ 65,947 Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël $60,572 Saint-Léolin $44,585 Saint-Léonard $89,583 Saint-Louis-de-Kent $58,987 Saint-Quentin $151,189 Salisbury $157,391 Shediac $459,217 Shippagan $177,788 St. George $104,537 St. Martins $19,019 St. Stephen $304,238 Stanley $28,391 St-Isidore $52,647 Sussex $295,073 Sussex Corner $100,678 Tide Head $64,638 Tracadie-Sheila $1,110,417 Tracy $41,897 Upper Miramichi $152,842 Woodstock $360,262 Unincorporated areas $8,897,838

