Jun 11, 2020, 13:10 ET

FREDERICTON, NB, June 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking decisive action to support communities and stabilize the economy across Canada, while first and foremost ensuring that the health and safety of all Canadians are protected during this COVID-19 pandemic.  

Today, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna confirmed that New Brunswick has received more than $45 million through the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) for the 2020–21 fiscal year to fund its most pressing infrastructure needs.

The GTF provides communities with stable and flexible funding for their infrastructure priorities across a wide range of categories. For example, the expansion of the electric vehicle charging stations network in five locations across New Brunswick helps enable travel and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Meanwhile, the extension of water and wastewater systems in Eel River Crossing will protect the local water supply and provide better quality drinking water for residents. The City of Campbellton upgraded Village Avenue near a new regional elementary school, including a new sidewalk that promotes active transportation while keeping students and residents safe.

By enabling communities to plan for their current and future needs, and build or improve the infrastructure that will help them thrive through any circumstance, the GTF is a critical tool that will help ensure that New Brunswick remains among the best places in the world to live for generations to come.

The Government of Canada will be announcing new measures in the coming weeks and months to help Canadian communities get back on their feet and make them even more resilient in the future.

"Our Government is making immediate investments in infrastructure that will play a vital role in helping municipalities and First Nations communities revive their economies, and will improve the lives of Canadians. As a first step, we are accelerating this year's payment through the federal Gas Tax Fund. This will put more than $45 million in the hands of communities to improve local infrastructure like green initiatives, water service improvements, and road upgrades."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"New Brunswick is pleased to facilitate getting the funds to our communities as quickly as possible. We look forward to future federal support and continued co-operation."

The Honourable Jeff Carr, Minister of Environment and Local Government, New Brunswick

  • The federal Gas Tax Fund is a long-term indexed source of funding for over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years it has supported thousands of projects annually.
  • The federal Gas Tax Fund has 18 project eligibility categories, including capacity building, sport infrastructure and roads. Communities can use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.

2020–21 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations in New Brunswick by community:

New Brunswick's 2020–21 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations

The Government of Canada is providing more than $45 million under the GTF to New Brunswick. This includes over $44.4 million for the following 104 incorporated local governments and the unincorporated areas across New Brunswick, and the remainder of the funds will go towards program administration.

Prime Minister announces support to help communities create jobs and restart the economy: https://pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2020/06/01/prime-minister-announces-support-help-communities-create-jobs-and 

Government of Canada Resources - Coronavirus disease (COVID 19): www.canada.ca/coronavirus

Federal Gas Tax Fund: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gtf-fte-eng.html

Federal Gas Tax Fund in New Brunswick: https://www2.gnb.ca/content/gnb/en/departments/elg/local_government/content/financial_support/content/gas_tax_fund.html

Federal infrastructure investments in New Brunswick: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/nb-eng.html

