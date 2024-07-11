LONDON, ON, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada, Government of Ontario, and the City of London will invest 24.5 million five active transportation-related projects that will support a more sustainable and connected community.

Announced by Parliamentary Secretary Peter Fragiskatos, MP Arielle Kayabaga, , and Mayor Josh Morgan, these projects will contribute to making the city more walkable and active by adding more routes for cyclists and pedestrians, adapting streetscapes to make sharing them easier, and constructing and installing more infrastructure needed to support walking, riding, and rolling. Once complete, all five projects will help make walking or riding a bike in London faster, safer, and easier.

Modes of active transportation are sustainable, convenient, and affordable choices. Integrating networks of paths, sidewalks, trails and cycle lanes in communities means people can get from here to there, while saving money, staying healthy, and reducing traffic congestion, noise, and pollution.

Quotes

"With plenty of trails and paths to use by foot or bike, Londoners can get outside, get active and get where they need to go. Today's combined investments will meet the transportation needs of a growing population, contributing to a cleaner, more connected London for everyone."

Peter Fragiskatos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and Member of Parliament for London North Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Today, we are improving London's future—a future that is both sustainable and prosperous. Improving active transportation infrastructure makes it easier, safer, and more enjoyable to walk, cycle, and roll, all while improving our air quality, reducing road congestion, and enhancing the well-being of our London community for generations to come."

Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West

"As Londoners enjoy the warm weather, our government is supporting projects to help families make the most of the summer months. Under the leadership of Premier Ford, we're investing in transportation infrastructure to help people stay active and get where they need to go."

Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario Minister of Transportation

"Improving pedestrian crossings and active transportation infrastructure is essential for safety and accessibility in our community. Our government will continue to invest in upgrades that encourage healthier lifestyles and benefit residents for years to come."

Rob Flack, MPP for Elgin-Middlesex-London

"Enhancing connectivity across London is a key priority for our city, and this investment in active transportation infrastructure is a significant step forward. The new infrastructure will create more seamless routes for pedestrians and cyclists, linking neighbourhoods and making it easier for residents to get around. I am proud of the collaboration between our federal, provincial, and municipal partners in bringing these projects to life. This initiative will not only improve mobility but also foster a healthier and more vibrant community, ultimately contributing to a cleaner, greener London for all."

Josh Morgan, Mayor, the City of London

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $9,800,000 through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to support five active transportation projects across London, Ontario . The Government of Ontario is investing $8,165,850 and the City of London is investing $6,534,150 .

This stream supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks.

Ontario is investing nearly $70 billion over the next decade to build public transit. London will receive over $10 million in funding through the 2023-24 Gas Tax program. The funding can be used to expand service hours, increase routes, purchase new vehicles, and improve accessibility to increase transit ridership.

Investments in public transit help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution, and make life more affordable.

In Ontario, the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program's Public Transit Infrastructure Stream has already approved over 400 projects to improve public transit. The federal government has committed $8.3 billion to the program, and the provincial government has committed $7.3 billion.

Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

In 2021, the federal government announced significant public transit funding that includes billions in support for zero emission buses, rural transit solution, active transportation, and support for major projects to accelerate the expansion of large urban transit systems that many Canadians depend on every day.

Related Products

Associated Links

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

