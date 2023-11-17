HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadians deserve a justice system that serves them in the official language of their choice. By enhancing the capacity of Canadian organizations to offer legal services in French and English across Canada, the Government of Canada continues to deliver on its commitment to supporting official language minority communities.

Today, the Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, accompanied by, Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax, and Vincent Anama, Director General of the Association des juristes d'expression française de la Nouvelle-Écosse (AJEFNÉ), announced funding to support free, bilingual services at their legal information centre in Halifax.

This funding supports the AJEFNÉ's Justice Access Centre, which helps the Acadian and francophone communities access bilingual legal services such as free consultations with a lawyer and information workshops, in the official language of their choice.

The AJEFNÉ is a not-for-profit organization that works to improve access to legal services in French for Acadian and francophone communities and jurists in Nova Scotia. The organization facilitates access to justice services by referring and guiding clients as well as offering legal resources in French.

Justice Canada is providing the AJEFNÉ with $1,150,000 over five years (2023-2028) for its Justice Access Centre project through the Access to Justice in Both Official Languages Support Fund.

Quotes

"After 9 years of activity, the Justice Access centre of the Association des juristes d'expression française de la Nouvelle-Écosse (AJEFNÉ) has grown and established itself as an essential presence within the Acadian and Francophone community of Nova Scotia. We are delighted with the continued funding provided by the department of Justice Canada through the Access to Justice in Both Official Languages Support Fund. This enables the AJEFNÉ to further support the legal system by offering free legal information to all individuals in the province, as well as by assisting our Official-Language Minority Community (OLMC) through targeted legal information projects tailored to their needs."

Vincent Anama

Director General of the Association des juristes d'expression française de la Nouvelle-Écosse

"Access to justice in both official languages is important to our justice system and our Government is actively working to improve it across the country. By ensuring that organizations like the Association des juristes d'expression française de la Nouvelle-Écosse have the right support, they can help official language minority communities access important legal services in their language of choice."

The Honourable Arif Virani, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Quick Facts

The Department of Justice Canada's Access to Justice in Both Official Languages Support Fund provides funding to non-profit organizations, learning institutions and provincial and territorial partners to meet the needs of French and English speaking minority language communities across the country.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow the Department of Justice Canada on X Corp, Facebook , YouTube and LinkedIn .

on Corp, , and . Follow Minister Virani on X Corp (previously Twitter): @MinJusticeEn

Subscribe to receive our news releases and more via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/news-nouv/rss.html .

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

For further information: For more information, media may contact: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, 613-992-6568, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]; Nawal Hind Dahmane, Association des juristes d'expression française de la Nouvelle-Écosse, 782-882-1377, [email protected]