Joint Statement by the Honourable Vernon White and Dr. Alexander Caudarella on the public safety and public health perspectives

OTTAWA, ON, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - "There are few public policy issues that generate as much debate as supervised consumption sites (SCS). They are positioned at the intersection of public health, public safety and community impact, and often discussed in polarized terms, either as an essential life-saving harm reduction intervention or, for some, a contributor to disorder. But the reality is much more complex.

As we know, communities across Canada and the world are wrestling with the effects of lab-made synthetic drugs, particularly fentanyl, and the number of overdoses and deaths we are seeing.

SCS provide a controlled environment where individuals can use drugs under medical or trained supervision to prevent overdose. But the other objectives of these facilities are more far reaching and less known.

There are still over 2,000 new HIV diagnoses in Canada each year, and education, sterile needles and pipes exist to help reduce the spread of these costly, lifelong illnesses. Each of these new cases has an associated lifetime cost of $1.44 million. The people who use these facilities can connect with professionals providing social services and health care, and reduce the public use of drugs. But it should also be clear that these facilities are not designed to eliminate drug use, dismantle drug trafficking organizations or resolve addiction issues independent of other healthcare initiatives.

As is often stated when dealing with substance use health and addictions, facts matter. The facts relating to SCS have been studied for decades. Statistics relating to overdose deaths show that between 2017 and 2024, while there were more than 60,000 overdose events in the sites, there were no onsite fatalities.

We have also seen that people who use these sites are accessing primary healthcare and social supports that they would not receive had they been using on the street or at home. Each wound or infection treated onsite keeps people out of packed emergency rooms and avoids long hospital stays. The fact that people are using their drugs inside the site means they are not using in a public environment, thereby reducing the impact on the public who would see public injections and discarded needles.

It is less clear about whether or not a SCS reduces overdose frequency in the area outside of the facility, although often these sites have drug-checking resources to help gauge the drug being used and share that information with people on the street who may be able to protect themselves. It also allows the site employees to see what is occurring on the streets, particularly drugs that are toxic or even deadly, earlier and respond with an outreach initiative through local emergency services.

There is mixed evidence regarding crime patterns near a site, although we know that many involved in the illegal drug trade turn to criminal behaviour to enable them to purchase drugs.

While we know that a SCS does not 'solve the opioid crisis,' we do know that increased engagement with healthcare and mental health professionals may initiate a change in factors that leads to a healthier lifestyle. There is no evidence that shows an increase in drug use from these sites and we know that they serve people who already use drugs. This is not a front door to starting use, but it is a welcoming door that can lead to care, treatment and recovery.

The core policy decision is whether to close or keep open a SCS. It is clear from the research that lives will be saved if these facilities continue to operate and that closure will increase the number of overdoses on the street. If the primary goal of the SCS is to save lives, it works -- but we also know there is much more to the story. It is also apparent that as the drugs themselves and the manner of use has changed, sites need to change as well. Some have not transitioned to maintain relevance to the people who use and the community at large.

Harm reduction models must be flexible enough to shift when the conditions shift. Many of these sites were developed in an environment that has changed dramatically. Certainly, the argument from residents is that the broader system is not working for their neighbourhood and they are losing hope as it does not seem to be improving. There is a frustration that local realities and choices are not properly considered.

So, let's look at what it is we are trying to do and provide a service that continues to save lives, while at the same time improves the lives of those who are living in the neighbourhood. This should be done in a dialogue followed by action, not action followed by dialogue. Communities must be part of solutions and not simply spectators.

A productive approach to this dilemma would focus on how a harm reduction model that continues to save lives is integrated into a broader healthcare, social and safety system. Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs and the President of the Canadian Police Association (CPA) President Tom Stamatakis are two people who are fully engaged in the service of law enforcement. Both speak clearly about the need for these facilities to change and adapt.

Chief Stubbs identifies that an effective response must be built on two core principles: the integration of multiple approaches rather than reliance on a single model, and strong coordination across all partners -- including governments. Chief Stubbs also says that the sites provide a response to public drug use that works for some but that the approach needs to be flexible as the environment changes.

CPA President Stamatakis identifies that, while there are clear benefits for those who consistently use them, current models fall short for many -- particularly the most vulnerable -- due to insufficient resources, limited oversight and a lack of integration with treatment, housing and broader community supports.

This approach would include getting people into addiction treatment quickly, providing ongoing mental health support, offering safe housing with support services, targeting drug dealers and violence, and taking steps to keep the community safer.

It can be argued that SCS represent neither a complete solution nor a failed experiment. They have been a targeted intervention that addresses a specific aspect of a complex problem. The rise of synthetic opioids has fundamentally changed the risk environment. In this context, preventing immediate loss of life remains a critical priority.

Steve Ball, the President of the Ottawa Gatineau Hotel Association, advises that the hotels in the area where Ottawa will see their sites closed are concerned: 'What will the closure of the consumption sites mean for 100s of clients that use (drugs) there everyday? Will there be more street level activity and what will that look like for the visitors that spend time enjoying the ByWard Market and our downtown core?' Fair questions to ask when these people will find themselves pushed back onto the streets to consume their drugs.

At the same time, communities are justified in expecting that public safety, order and long-term recovery are also addressed. The path forward lies not in choosing between health and enforcement, or between compassion and accountability, but in integrating them.

In the end, the measure of success is not whether one intervention succeeds but whether communities become safer, healthier and more stable for everyone."

About CCSA

CCSA was created by Parliament to provide national leadership to address substance use in Canada. A trusted counsel, we provide national guidance to decision makers by harnessing the power of research, curating knowledge and bringing together diverse perspectives.

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SOURCE Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction

Media contact: Mélissa Joseph, Strategic Communications Advisor, Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction, [email protected]