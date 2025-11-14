Report calls for a pan-Canadian strategy to address rising online gambling harms

OTTAWA, ON , Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Nearly one in four (23.5%) young adults, aged 18 to 29, who reported gambling online in the past year experienced high levels of gambling-related harms, including financial, emotional, psychological and relationship harms. This is according to a new report released today by Greo Evidence Insights (Greo), the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) and Mental Health Research Canada (MHRC).

The report, Online Gambling Among Young Canadian Adults: A Call to Action, analyzes data collected from more than 8,000 people in Canada regarding their gambling activities. The data, collected in 2024 by MHRC as part of a broader online survey of mental health, was analyzed in collaboration with Greo.

"Young adults are emerging as the group most at risk. Nearly one in three gambles online, and those who do are far more likely to develop gambling problems and suffer related harms," explains Dr. Matthew Young, Chief Research Officer at Greo. "Online gambling is not just a harmless pastime. Our research shows that people who gamble online are about 10 times more likely to exceed lower-risk gambling limits and over 45 times more likely to meet the criteria for problem gambling compared to people who just gamble on the lottery."

Key findings from the panel survey shows:

Online gambling is significantly riskier than other forms of gambling . Compared to people who played lottery only, people who reported gambling online in the past year were: About 10 times more likely to exceed lower-risk gambling thresholds, Over 45 times more likely to meet the criteria for problem gambling , and More than 20 times more likely to report high levels of gambling -related harm.

is significantly riskier than other forms of . Compared to people who played lottery only, people who reported online in the past year were: About one in three young adults (32.0%) reported gambling online.

online. Among young adults aged 18 to 29 who gambled online within the past year, 23.5% reported experiencing a high level of gambling -related harms, including reduction of savings, increased credit card debt, and compromised wellbeing due to feelings of regret and self-perceived failure.

-related harms, including reduction of savings, increased credit card debt, and compromised wellbeing due to feelings of regret and self-perceived failure. The higher risks associated with online gambling (compared to lottery and other forms of gambling ) were found in all groups observed in the study, regardless of age, gender or region within Canada.

Because of these findings, the report recommends developing a pan-Canadian strategy to address gambling-related harm. This strategy should address the need to:

Harmonize gambling regulations across Canada,

regulations across Canada, Mitigate conflicts of interest within the gambling ecosystem,

ecosystem, Secure stable funding for prevention, treatment and research,

Establish systems to monitor and assess gambling -related harms and their costs,

-related harms and their costs, Enhance awareness of these harms among the public and frontline service providers, and

Consider the role provincial and territorial Crown corporations can have in reducing harm associated with online gambling .

It's a recommendation Dr. François Gagnon, Senior Scientist and Special Policy Advisor at CCSA, believes would be beneficial to follow. "Unlike tobacco or cannabis, gambling control in Canada suffers from dispersed and disparate regulations and compliance efforts, generating a race to the bottom in terms of the protection of the health of people living in Canada. Without coordinated action, the expansion of online gambling will continue to fuel harm, particularly among young people living in Canada."

About Greo Evidence Insights

Greo Evidence Insights is an independent, not-for-profit organization specializing in research, knowledge mobilization, and evaluation in the health and wellbeing sectors. Greo transforms evidence and insights into actionable strategies to prevent and reduce harm related to gambling, gaming, technology use, and substance use. To learn more, visit greo.ca.

About CCSA

CCSA was created by Parliament to provide national leadership to address substance use in Canada. A trusted counsel, we provide national guidance to decision makers by harnessing the power of research, curating knowledge and bringing together diverse perspectives. (CCSA activities and products are made possible through a financial contribution from Health Canada. The views of CCSA do not necessarily represent the views of Health Canada.) To learn more, visit ccsa.ca.

About Mental Health Research Canada

Mental Health Research Canada (MHRC) is a national charity that serves to advance mental health through studentships, granting, data collection/analysis and strategic initiatives. For more information, visit www.mrhc.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction

