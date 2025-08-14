New data reveals a promising 17% decrease in opioid toxicity deaths across Canada in 2024, though concerns remain high due to regional disparities.

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Data from June 2025 show a 17 per cent national decrease in apparent opioid toxicity deaths in 2024, compared to 2023. Despite this decrease, deaths remain high across the country, with regional variation and some provinces and territories experiencing increases or renewed increases.

The Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA), in partnership with the Canadian Community Epidemiology Network on Drug Use and the Public Health Agency of Canada, will be releasing the latest issue of its Substance Use Trends in Canada newsletter on August 28, 2025.

The issue sheds light on possible factors contributing to the decrease, drawing on data and perspectives from across Canada.

To support the release, authors Samantha King and Raadiya Malam will present their findings and answer questions in a technical briefing for the media.

Who

Samantha King, PhD, Research and Policy Analyst II, CCSA

Raadiya Malam, MPH, Research and Policy Analyst, CCSA

When

Thursday, August 21, 2025, noon (ET)

How to Attend

To join the technical briefing, members of the media may email Mélissa Joseph at [email protected]. Please include your name, title and the media outlet you represent in your message.

About CCSA

CCSA was created by Parliament to provide national leadership to address substance use in Canada. A trusted counsel, we provide national guidance to decision makers by harnessing the power of research, curating knowledge and bringing together diverse perspectives.

CCSA activities and products are made possible through a financial contribution from Health Canada. The views of CCSA do not necessarily represent the views of Health Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction

Media Contact: For questions or to pre-arrange interviews, please contact: Mélissa Joseph, Strategic Communications Advisor, Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction, [email protected]