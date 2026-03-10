OTTAWA, ON, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - As global leaders and experts gather in Vienna this week for the 69th session of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs, the Permanent Mission of Canada to the United Nations in Vienna and the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addition (CCSA) co-hosted an event earlier today on addressing the rapid emergence of synthetic opioids in the illegal drug supply.

The event, Cities on the Front Line: Municipal Leadership and Coordinated Responses to Synthetic Opioids, explored how municipalities--often the first to experience the impacts of synthetic opioids such as fentanyl and nitazenes--could sustain effective leadership while operating within an increasingly transnational environment.

The event featured:

Kevin Brosseau, Canada's Fentanyl Czar

Canada's Fentanyl Czar Vernon White , Former Chief of Police of Ottawa and former Senator, Canada

, Former Chief of Police of Ottawa and former Senator, Canada Jane Mounteney, PhD, Head of unit, Substance use, harms and responses unit European Union Drugs Agency (EUDA)

Head of unit, Substance use, harms and responses unit European Union Drugs Agency (EUDA) Chris Cull, Founder, Inspire by Example

Founder, Inspire by Example Dr. Alexander Caudarella, Chief Executive Officer, CCSA

"As we know the synthetic opioid crisis is transnational, but it is in our cities and communities where the opioid crisis becomes real, where overdoses and opioid fueled crime occur, and where communities respond. Municipal leadership and coordinated action across health, policing, and social services are essential to addressing these challenges," said Vernon White, former Chief of Police in Ottawa and former Canadian Senator.

Attendees were able to learn more about Canada's whole-of-government approach to addressing the synthetic opioid crisis, including the role of Canada's Fentanyl Czar in coordinating Canada's national response to the crisis. It also examined how various municipal, provincial, national and international partners can better coordinate data, early warning systems and policy responses to support cities on the front lines of the crisis.

"This is a complex and evolving issue and one that we wanted to highlight needs local action, even for a global issue. The panel was able to share perspectives from the healthcare field, working in government and from different organizations," explains CCSA CEO, Dr. Alexander Caudarella. "From CCSA's perspective, it presented an opportunity to share some of our knowledge on opioids through our work with the Canadian Community Epidemiology Network on Drug Use (CCENDU), as well as our Small Cities Initiative where we are helping find community solutions to the substance use crises."

The Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) was established by Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in 1946, to assist the ECOSOC in supervising the application of the international drug control treaties. It has 53 member states that are elected by ECOSOC. The CND reviews and analyzes the global drug situation, considering supply and demand reduction. CCSA supports international dialogue by helping elevate civil society perspectives from Canada, including through its engagement with the Vienna NGO Committee on Drugs, which connects non-governmental organizations with global drug policy processes such as the Commission on Narcotic Drugs.

About CCSA

CCSA was created by Parliament to provide national leadership to address substance use in Canada. A trusted counsel, we provide national guidance to decision makers by harnessing the power of research, curating knowledge and bringing together diverse perspectives.

CCSA activities and products are made possible through a financial contribution from Health Canada. The views of CCSA do not necessarily represent the views of Health Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction

Media contact, Mélissa Joseph, Strategic Communications Advisor, Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction, 613-235-4048 x 364 I [email protected]