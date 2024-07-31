Supermodel Coco Rocha, Miss Universe Canada 2024 Ashley Callingbull, Keshia Chanté among Celebrities to Attend the 2024 Women Empowerment Awards with Voices Rock Medicine

Record-Breaking SOLD OUT Awards with TWO $10,000 Grant Awards and Scholarships

TORONTO, July 31, 2024 /CNW/ - The Women Empowerment Awards presented by Rogers Communications and in association with Mantella Corporation, created to recognize and celebrate the diverse achievements of trailblazing women across Canada, has sold out in a record-breaking two months before the Awards, signalling overwhelming support and enthusiasm for this year's event.

Set to take place on September 13th at the prestigious Park Hyatt Toronto, this event promises to be an unforgettable evening of recognition, empowerment, and inspiration.

Women Empowerment Awards Video Promo

"I am thrilled to see the unwavering support and anticipation for this year's event. Our mission has always been to rise by lifting others, and these awards are a testament to the incredible achievements of women who continue to break barriers and inspire future generations. This highly anticipated event is not just a celebration but a powerful reminder of the impact we can make when we support and uplift each other," says Klaudia Zinaty, President and Founder, Women Empowerment Awards.

Event Highlights:

The Women Empowerment Awards celebrates and honours the extraordinary achievements of women who have made significant contributions in their respective fields while working towards reducing the gap of gender inequality.

The awards include the Rogers Communications Entrepreneur of the Year Award valued at $10,000 for a recipient exemplifying the ideals of entrepreneurship by running a successful start-up or being the driving force of a successful business. The Mantella Corporation Entrepreneur BIPOC Award, valued at $10,000, will recognize the excellence and entrepreneurship of a woman in our diverse communities.

The event is designed to empower women as key change makers in our community, support female entrepreneurs with their businesses, to help them advance in their careers and provide a platform for women to inspire and uplift each other.

INTERVIEW AND ON-CAMERA OPPORTUNITIES:

Women Empowerment Awards President and Founder, Klaudia Zinaty about the development of the awards and her mission to help empower women entrepreneurs.

about the development of the awards and her mission to help empower women entrepreneurs. Suzanne Rogers , philanthropist, dedicated supporter of young people and a devoted leader of causes that strengthen and shape Canadian civic and cultural life. The Rogers Communications Entrepreneur of the Year Award is a $10,000 grant to a recipient exemplifying the ideals of entrepreneurship by running a successful start-up or being the driving force of a successful business.

, philanthropist, dedicated supporter of young people and a devoted leader of causes that strengthen and shape Canadian civic and cultural life. The Rogers Communications Entrepreneur of the Year Award is a grant to a recipient exemplifying the ideals of entrepreneurship by running a successful start-up or being the driving force of a successful business. Sylvia Mantella , Vice-President Marketing Sponsorship and Philanthropy Mantella Corporation, respected Canadian philanthropist and presenter of The Mantella Corporation BIPOC Entrepreneur Award, a $10,000 grant to recognize excellence in BIPOC business leaders who have overcome challenges, breaking through roadblocks to gain credibility and establish themselves in their industry.

, Vice-President Marketing Sponsorship and Philanthropy Mantella Corporation, respected Canadian philanthropist and presenter of The Mantella Corporation BIPOC Entrepreneur Award, a grant to recognize excellence in BIPOC business leaders who have overcome challenges, breaking through roadblocks to gain credibility and establish themselves in their industry. Supermodel Coco Rocha: An international supermodel, ambassador for Audi Canada , and advocate for women's rights, as a special guest. Her presence underscores the event's mission to highlight and support women's empowerment across all sectors.

An international supermodel, ambassador for , and advocate for women's rights, as a special guest. Her presence underscores the event's mission to highlight and support women's empowerment across all sectors. Miss Universe Canada 2024 Ashley Callingbull: The first Canadian and first First Nations woman to be crowned Mrs. Universe Canada and a prominent voice for Indigenous issues. Deeply rooted in her culture and through her visibility, Ashley had been an advocate in breaking down stereotypes of Indigenous peoples.

The first Canadian and first First Nations woman to be crowned Mrs. Universe Canada and a prominent voice for Indigenous issues. Deeply rooted in her culture and through her visibility, Ashley had been an advocate in breaking down stereotypes of Indigenous peoples. Keshia Chanté is a Canadian Grammy Award winning Singer, two-time Canadian Screen Award winner for Best TV Host, Actor, and Humanitarian. Recently Chanté became an International Voter for the prestigious Golden Globe Awards.

is a Canadian winning Singer, two-time Canadian Screen Award winner for Best TV Host, Actor, and Humanitarian. Recently Chanté became an International Voter for the prestigious Golden Globe Awards. Voices Rock Medicine Performance: The evening will feature a powerful performance by Voices Rock Medicine, a choir composed of talented female physicians. Their harmonious blend of music and medicine exemplifies the spirit of community and empowerment that the awards aim to celebrate.

The evening will feature a powerful performance by Voices Rock Medicine, a choir composed of talented female physicians. Their harmonious blend of music and medicine exemplifies the spirit of community and empowerment that the awards aim to celebrate. TV Personalities, Celebrities and Influencers including: Breakfast Television Meredith Shaw and Tammie Sutherland will be hosting, Cheryl Hickey , Beckerman Sisters, Jeanne Beker , Honourable Minister Charmaine Williams and the Honourable Rechie Valdez will be attending among others.

The Award winners will be announced September 13 at the event.

