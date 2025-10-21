OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to increase the supply of housing in Canada, and most recently launched Build Canada Homes, a new federal agency that will build and finance affordable housing at scale, while catalyzing a more productive homebuilding industry.

Last week, the Government of Canada announced a wave of new measures and initiatives to get more homes built, faster, and to strengthen the infrastructure that supports them.

Starting the week, the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, alongside Build Canada Homes CEO Ana Bailão, and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow announced an investment in critical infrastructure in Toronto and the first development project for Build Canada Homes.

The aging Black Creek sewer system received an investment of $283 million to make required upgrades, a project that will unlock up to 63,000 new homes--supporting 130,400 residents and creating over 65,000 jobs over the coming decades.

Build Canada Homes announced its first development project at Arbo Downsview: 540 new homes built using modern methods of construction, with at least 40% affordable units for middle-class families. The site will also be supported by the federal investment to upgrade the nearby Black Creek sewer system.

Minister Robertson also released the full technical design packages for the Housing Design Catalogue--an important step to streamline the building process and cut red tape. The catalogue simplifies approvals, reduces costs, and promotes gentle density in existing neighbourhoods. Fourteen cities--including Kitchener, Vancouver, Edmonton, Ottawa, Toronto, Halifax, and Yellowknife--have already committed to pre-reviewing designs to speed up approvals.

Additionally, more than $150 million in federal funding was announced to strengthen community infrastructure in Saskatchewan and Manitoba--investments that will help local governments upgrade essential infrastructure--such as bridges, water systems, and public transit. This infrastructure supports housing growth and builds stronger communities.

With the launch of Build Canada Homes, the federal government will scale up housing construction, with a focus on affordable housing. This will catalyze a more productive Canadian housing industry: one that improves productivity in the construction sector, uses Canadian materials, creates new high-paying careers across the supply chain, and positions Canada as a world leader in modern homebuilding.

The federal government also announced commitments to support the construction and repair of more than3,800 homes, including Indigenous, supportive, transitional, seniors, and mixed-market housing.

Highlights:

As responsibility for affordable housing programs moves to Build Canada Homes, last month, Minister Robertson announced a top-up of $1.5 billion in loans to the Affordable Housing Fund's New Construction Stream. Additionally, the Affordable Housing Fund's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling forward $385 million in funding from future years.

Together, we are changing how Canada builds to be faster, smarter, and more sustainable for communities across the country.

