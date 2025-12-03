Samuel De Champlain Bridge: Special Illumination for the International Day of Persons with Disabilities Français
Dec 03, 2025, 15:56 ET
MONTREAL, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - This evening, the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be lit up in purple from sunset to 1:00 a.m. for the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.
