TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, David Billedeau, President and CEO of the Canadian Hydrogen Association (CHA), and Josipa Petrunic, President and CEO of the Canadian Urban Transit Research and Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC), announced a combined investment of more than $1.25M to explore hydrogen fueling options for public transit agencies within the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Areas (GTHA).

This investment will aid the Canadian Hydrogen Association (CHA) in the development of a comprehensive low-carbon fleet transition plan in the GTHA, including for hydrogen buses. Hydrogen fuel cell buses offer a cleaner fuel option than traditional diesel buses, emitting water and warm air instead of harmful tailpipe emissions.

The multi-phase plan will include:

examining the economic, technological, and environmental benefits of adopting low-carbon vehicles, particularly those powered by clean hydrogen while also addressing key considerations and constraints related to implementation;

leveraging industry experts and transit agencies' knowledge for strategic planning;

exploring the feasibility of a hydrogen fueling hub for transit in Ontario; and

gathering real-world data for program and technological improvements.

This initiative aligns with broader regional efforts to decarbonize transportation and invest in long-term sustainable infrastructure. This strategy will provide critical guidance for regional municipalities and fleet operators looking to reduce emissions, and improve operational efficiency.

Quotes

"Canada is committed to building a cleaner, more sustainable future for all communities. This planning project with the Canadian Hydrogen Association and CUTRIC allows for greater thought into innovative hydrogen solutions. We're laying the foundation for a resilient energy system that supports economic growth, reduces emissions and improves quality of life for Canadians."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Our federal government knows how important accessible, clean transit is for families in Mississauga. That's why we're investing $1.25 million with the Canadian Hydrogen Association and the City of Mississauga to plan for cleaner, more modern buses across the GTHA -- especially here in Mississauga. This investment will help support local businesses, workers, and families in Mississauga–Streetsville and across the city."

The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"The City of Mississauga and MiWay are pleased to be a partner in this project which is allowing us to become leaders in zero emissions bus adoption. Reducing carbon emissions from the transit fleet is a critical step for Mississauga's overall climate strategy. Federal funding is critical to this work, and I thank the Minister for this important investment."

Carolyn Parrish, Mayor of Mississauga

"Hydrogen plays a key role in moving transit toward zero emissions. This project is bringing together transit agencies, industry experts and government to create a clear roadmap for using hydrogen to ensure communities across the GTHA have sustainable and reliable ways to get around for years to come."

Josipa Petrunic, President and CEO of the Canadian Urban Transit Research and Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC)

"The Canadian Hydrogen Association looks forward to supporting CUTRIC and other partners in developing this crucial low-carbon fleet transition plan. We thank the Government of Canada for their support in advancing the deployment of fuel cell electric buses (FCEBs) and hydrogen refueling infrastructure to decarbonize urban transit in the GTHA."

David Billedeau, President and CEO, Canadian Hydrogen Association

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada is contributing $1,007,090 to this project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF), and CUTRIC Member Partners and the City of Mississauga are collectively contributing $251,772.

The ZETF helps communities transition to zero emission transit and school buses to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The ZETF is part of the Canada Public Transit Fund, which will provide an average of $3 billion annually on a permanent basis to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

Through an agreement with CUTRIC, the Government of Canada is investing $10 million over five years to help transit bus operators to complete planning work and increase their level of readiness to transition to zero emission bus fleets.

CUTRIC's mission is to support the commercialization of technologies through industry-led collaborative research, development, demonstration, and integration projects that bring innovative design to Canada's zero emission smart mobility ecosystem.

