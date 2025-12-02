MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Residents across Markham will soon have more places to get out and get moving, thanks to a new funding partnership between the Government of Canada and the City of Markham. Using a combined investment of over $2.2 million, the City of Markham will build approximately nine kilometres of protected bike lanes, upgrading seven streets:

Allstate Parkway, between Valleywood Drive and Highway 7

Calvert Road, between Woodbine Avenue and Warden Avenue

Carlton Road, between Kennedy Road and McCowan Road

Clegg Road, between Rodick Road and South Town Centre Boulevard

Ferrier Street, between Gibson Drive and Steeles Avenue

Gillingham Avenue and Elson Street, between Hillcroft Drive and Markham Road

Main Street Markham, between Parkway Avenue / Bullock Drive and 16th Avenue

Work on this project involves reconfiguring traffic lanes to accommodate cyclists, and adding roadway pavement markings and signage to ensure user safety and support an enhanced active transportation experience within the community. The upgrades support Markham's priority cycling network and Active Transportation Master Plan.

Active transportation supports more equitable, vibrant, livable communities. It reduces noise pollution and improves air quality, and by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, contributes to Canada's response to climate change.

Quotes

"Cycling is an important way of getting around for many Markham residents. Adding new bike lanes to roads across the city will make it easier and safer for cyclists, encouraging more people to grab a helmet and ride to their destinations. By supporting active transportation projects like this around the country, the federal government is helping communities cut carbon emissions, promote healthy lifestyles, and reduce traffic congestion."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Markham--Thornhill

"Creating safer, low-carbon ways to move around our communities is essential to Markham's future. These new protected bike lanes will give residents more choice in how they travel, support healthier living, help us reduce emissions, and foster a vibrant community. Our federal government continues to invest in infrastructure that makes everyday life better for families across Markham."

The Honourable Helena Jaczek, Member of Parliament for Markham--Stouffville

"Markham continues to provide a network of transportation options that are safe and sustainable. This investment in new protected bike lanes will make it easier for people of all ages to be active using low-carbon options to get around and it creates greater connections to our neighbourhoods. We are grateful to the Government of Canada for their partnership and shared commitment to creating healthier, more connected communities."

His Worship Frank Scarpitti, Mayor of the City of Markham

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $1,335,000 through the Active Transportation Fund. The City of Markham is contributing $890,000.

The ATF supports projects that build new and expanded networks of pathways, sidewalks, bike lanes and trails to support affordable, greener, and healthier options for Canadians to access their communities. Options can include walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

A minimum of 10% of ATF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The federal government also launched the Active Transportation Online Hub. This webpage provides resources related to active transportation, such as data and research, policies, success stories on projects across Canada, and information on the federal government's active transportation investments.

The ATF supports the National Active Transportation Strategy, the country's first strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. It uses data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable and sustainable travel options.

