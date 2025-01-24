Super Copper Showcases Flagship Project with Flyover Video and CEO Interview

Video Flyover Announcement

The Cordillera Cobre property, strategically located in Atacama, Chile, is a cornerstone of Super Copper's portfolio. The newly released video highlights:

Key Geological Features : A visual tour of the property's terrain, showcasing geological structures and mineralized zones.

: A visual tour of the property's terrain, showcasing geological structures and mineralized zones. Exploration Focus Areas : An overview of the high-priority targets identified by the Company's geological team.

: An overview of the high-priority targets identified by the Company's geological team. Accessibility and Infrastructure : Footage illustrating the property's proximity to established infrastructure and its strategic location.

: Footage illustrating the property's proximity to established infrastructure and its strategic location. CEO Insights: The video features an exclusive live interview with Zachary Dolesky, the CEO of Super Copper, conducted during the helicopter flyover. In the interview, the CEO provides real-time commentary on the property's potential and the Company's strategic vision.

"We are thrilled to share this dynamic visual presentation of our Cordillera Cobre project with our shareholders and the broader investment community," said Zachary Dolesky, CEO of Super Copper. "This video not only underscores the size of the project but also demonstrates our commitment to transparency and providing stakeholders with visual updates of our flagship asset."

The helicopter flyover video, including the CEO interview, is available for viewing on the Company's official website and YouTube channel at: https://youtu.be/U-d1lDUIvHY

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company with a Material Science and Technology Division focused on developing innovative chemical solutions to improve metal recovery processes and reduce chemical waste in the mining industry. The Company is also advancing its flagship copper project in Atacama, Chile—a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. | www.supercopper.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this video constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the Company announcing sample results and the timing thereof; the Company completing the IP survey and magnetic survey; the Company's drill targets, plans, and timing thereof; the Company's future exploration and drilling plans on the property, and timing thereof; and other groups and companies investing in the region.

Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipates," "anticipated," "expected," "intends," "will," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information referenced in this video, except as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information please contact: Zachary Dymala-Dolesky, Chief Executive Officer, Super Copper Corp., [email protected], Tel: +1 (778) 747-2968