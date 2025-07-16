Super Copper Corp. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

VANCOUVER, BC, July 16, 2025 /CNW/ - SUPER COPPER CORP. (CSE: CUPR) (OTCQB: CUPPF) (FSE: N60) ("Super Copper" or the "Company"), a mining exploration platform focused on copper, is pleased to announce that it is incorporating Bitcoin into its corporate treasury strategy.

Super Copper Bitcoin Treasury Announcement (CNW Group/Super Copper Corp.)

As part of a broader approach to managing corporate reserves, the Company has begun allocating a portion of its excess cash reserves into Bitcoin, recognizing it as a potential store of value and hedge against systemic financial risk. Super Copper joins a growing number of companies integrating digital assets into their treasury frameworks as part of a diversified approach alongside cash, equivalents, and marketable securities.

This initiative is not expected to impact the Company's exploration and development activities, nor does it alter the funding or execution of its planned work programs, including the Phase 2 exploration campaign at its Cordillera Cobre project in Chile. The Company maintains a positive net-working capital position and continues to prioritize capital allocation toward its core copper mining strategy.

Under a strategy approved by the Company's board of directors, Super Copper may allocate up to 20% of its treasury for Bitcoin holdings. The Company will custody its holdings through a regulated, institutional-grade custodian.

"We see Bitcoin as a long-duration, non-sovereign asset that fits within our broader mandate of building a resilient and forward-thinking resource company," said Zachary Dolesky, CEO of Super Copper. "By taking a proactive approach to treasury management, we believe incorporating Bitcoin offers a strategic way to strengthen long-term optionality while remaining fully committed to our copper exploration strategy."

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper (CSE: CUPR | OTCQB: CUPPF | FSE: N60) is a mining exploration company focused on acquiring, advancing and consolidating global copper assets from early discovery through late-stage development. The company is currently advancing its copper projects in Atacama, Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. By operating a single, integrated technical team and a milestone-driven acquisition strategy, Super Copper aims to build a portfolio of scalable projects capable of supplying the world's accelerating demand for copper. | www.supercopper.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements relate to future events or performance and include statements regarding, but not limited to: the purchase of bitcoin not impacting the Company's exploration and development activities or altering the funding or execution of its planned work programs; the Company using excess cash to purchase Bitcoin at the discretion of the executive management team; Bitcoin representing a long-duration asset; Bitcoin strengthening long-term optionality for the Company; the Company remaining committed to its copper exploration strategy; and the Company using a regulated institutional-grade custodian to custody its holdings.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, without limitation: the inherent volatility in the prices of Bitcoin; limited history of the Bitcoin market; the Company's ability to use Bitcoin as a successful hedge against monetary debasement and long-term systemic risk; adverse changes and developments in the cryptocurrency industry; adverse changes to cryptocurrency regulation; growth and development of the digital asset sector; evolving cryptocurrency regulatory rules and requirements; and speculative nature of cryptocurrencies in general.

The use of words such as "plans," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "may," "will," "should," "potential," "aims" and similar terminology often identifies forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements include these words.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance they will prove to be accurate. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investors are encouraged to consult the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ for a comprehensive discussion of risk factors relevant to its business and operations.

SOURCE Super Copper Corp.

For further information please contact: Zachary Dymala-Dolesky, Chief Executive Officer, Super Copper Corp., [email protected], Tel: 1 (778) 747-2968