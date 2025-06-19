Super Copper Corp. Announces Appointment of Sebastian Wagner to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, June 19, 2025 /CNW/ - SUPER COPPER CORP. (CSE: CUPR) (OTCQB: CUPPF) (FSE: N60) ("Super Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Sebastian Wagner to its board of directors.

Mr. Wagner is a strategic and entrepreneurial leader with over 15 years of experience in the energy, commodities trading, and investment sectors across Africa and international markets. He serves as Natural Resources Lead at Apeiron Investment Group ("Apeiron"), a discretionary investment firm founded by serial entrepreneur Christian Angermayer. With teams across New York, London, Berlin, Abu Dhabi, and Malta, Apeiron applies a global multi-strategy investment approach, with a primary focus on the US. Apeiron's efforts span direct investments in innovative companies, as well as anchor LP investments combined with minority GP stakes in emerging asset managers. Asset managers Apeiron has stakes in currently manage approximately $5 billion in external capital. In his role, Mr. Wagner spearheads the development of the natural resources portfolio, with a strong emphasis on African markets.

"Sebastian's global experience in natural resources, particularly across high-impact emerging markets, brings a valuable perspective as we continue scaling our platform," stated Zachary Dolesky, CEO of Super Copper. "His leadership at Apeiron and deep industry insight will support Super Copper's mission to position itself as a premier copper exploration and development company."

"I'm excited to join Super Copper at such a transformational stage in the Company's journey," said Sebastian Wagner. "With growing global demand for copper and a strategic foothold in one of the world's most prospective copper regions, Super Copper presents a unique opportunity in the sector. The team's ambitious vision, combined with strong technical foundations and supportive shareholders, positions the Company for growth. I look forward to working alongside the board and management to advance its portfolio and unlock long-term value."

Mr. Wagner is the board nominee as appointed by Apeiron pursuant to the investor rights agreement entered into by the Company and Apeiron on May 29, 2025, in connection with Apeiron's investment in the Company, as further detailed in the Company's news release dated May 30, 2025.

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of copper and precious metal projects. It is currently developing its joint venture in a prospective Chilean copper property located within the copper-rich Venado Formation in the province of Atacama, Northern Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. | www.supercopper.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Super Copper Corp.

For further information please contact: Zachary Dymala-Dolesky, Chief Executive Officer, Super Copper Corp., [email protected], Tel: 1 (778) 747-2968