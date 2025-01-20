Super Copper Launches Material Science Division to Develop Products for the Global Mining Industry

Improve metal recovery processes like copper extraction.

Reduce harmful chemical waste generated during operations.

Enhance environmental sustainability by addressing key challenges like tailings management and dust suppression.

Addressing a Global Market Opportunity

The global mining chemicals market was valued at approximately USD $12.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD $20.4 billion by 2033 (Straits Research), at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. Mining chemicals play a critical role in mineral processing, including froth flotation, solvent extraction, and grinding, and are essential for maximizing recovery rates, reducing operational costs, and ensuring environmental compliance.

Mining Chemicals: An Industry Foundation

Mining operations globally rely on a variety of specialty chemicals to process ores effectively, including:

Frothers and Collectors : Improve bubble formation and adhesion for froth flotation.

: Improve bubble formation and adhesion for froth flotation. Flocculants and Coagulants : Enhance the settling and filtration of tailings and mineral concentrates.

: Enhance the settling and filtration of tailings and mineral concentrates. Solvent Extractants : Extract specific metals from ore solutions.

: Extract specific metals from ore solutions. Grinding Aids : Reduce energy consumption and improve milling efficiency.

: Reduce energy consumption and improve milling efficiency. Rheology Modifiers: Manage slurry behavior and improve pumping efficiency.

These chemicals are integral to improving recovery rates, sorting minerals, reducing waste, and decreasing costs per ton for mining companies. However, some are highly corrosive and expensive, creating opportunities for innovation to reduce their environmental impact while improving process efficiency.

Positioning for Innovation in Mining

"Practically every mine in the world relies on chemicals for metal recovery, waste management, and process optimization," said Zachary Dolesky, CEO of Super Copper. "Through this new division, we aim to develop and provide chemical solutions that integrate into existing mining operations, improving performance while addressing sustainability concerns."

This strategic expansion positions Super Copper to participate in the mining chemicals market while remaining engaged in mineral exploration. By targeting the development of innovative additives or replacements for existing chemicals, the Company is seeking to address critical industry pain points like high costs, recovery rates, and environmental challenges.

The implementation details of the Division will be provided in a subsequent update.

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company with a Material Science and Technology Division focused on developing innovative chemical solutions to improve metal recovery processes and reduce chemical waste in the mining industry. The Company is also advancing its flagship copper project in Atacama, Chile—a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. | www.supercopper.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the launch and focus of the Material Science and Technology Division, anticipated market opportunities, the projected growth of the global mining chemicals market, the Company's potential to develop and/or commercialize chemical-based solutions for the mining industry and the potential applications, attributes and benefits thereof, and that the Company will provide a subsequent update on implementation details. As of today's date, the Company has not developed any solutions and there is no guarantee that the Division will be implemented, nor that the Company will successfully develop or commercialize chemical-based solutions, as discussed above or at all. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "aims," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "expects," and similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions, technological advancements, regulatory changes, the Company's ability to execute its strategies effectively, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Super Copper Corp.

For further information please contact: Zachary Dymala-Dolesky, Chief Executive Officer, Super Copper Corp., [email protected], Tel: +1 (778) 747-2968