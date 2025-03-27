Super Copper CEO Provides Strategic Update Amid Record Copper Prices

Copper Spot Price Surpasses $5.20 per Pound, Highlighting Strong Market Fundamentals

Oversubscribed Financing Completed, Providing Capital to Accelerate Business Goals

Flagship Project in Chile is Advancing: Super Copper Aims to Secure Drilling Permits, Execute its Second Round of Geophysics, and Commence Drilling.

Material Science Division Seeks to Enhance Copper Processing with Biopolymer Technology

VANCOUVER, BC, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - SUPER COPPER CORP. (CSE: CUPR) (OTCQB: CUPPF) (FSE: N60) ("Super Copper" or the "Company"), a mining exploration company, is pleased to provide a corporate update following the recent increase in copper's spot price to over $5.20 per pound. This significant price milestone underscores copper's critical role in the clean-energy transition, modern infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing globally.

CEO, Zachary Dolesky, states "The copper market is signaling a clear trend: demand for this essential metal is increasing, fueled by electrification and innovation. Super Copper is well-positioned to seize this opportunity. Our Cordillera Cobre Project in Chile—one of the world's top copper regions—is delivering results, with recent sampling confirming widespread high-grade mineralization. With our recently oversubscribed financing complete, we're committed to building our business with fundamentals at the forefront."

Market Backdrop: What Price Tells Us

Rising Demand: Electric vehicles (EVs), renewable power grids, and industrial automation are fueling increased levels of copper consumption.

Continued Supply Constraints: Aging mines, declining ore grades, and geopolitical uncertainties are tightening global supply, further elevating copper's value.

Established Chilean Position: As the world's top copper-producing nation, Chile fosters large-scale mining investment and technological innovation—a prime environment for Super Copper's activities.

Progress Update: Super Copper's Flagship Project Cordillera Cobre

High-Grade Samples Multiple trench and surface assays from 5–10% copper, with a peak of up to 10.3% Cu grade.

Elevated silver content (up to 296 g/t) underscores the project's potential for multi-metal mineralization.

Calculated Exploration & Drilling Plan

The Company is finalizing a geophysical survey plan to refine drilling targets, with permitting in progress.

The goal is to initiate a multi-phase drill program following results and analysis of the next geophysical program, focusing on high-priority areas. Strategic Location & Infrastructure Situated in Chile's Atacama Province, the Cordillera Cobre Project benefits from proximity to established mining infrastructure, experienced local workforce, and strong community support.

Super Copper's expansion strategy includes evaluating additional prospective zones within the region to broaden the Company's exploration footprint.

A Key Differentiator: Super Copper's Material Science Division

Biopolymer Innovation: Super Copper's R&D team, in partnership with MetaFLO, is advancing proprietary biopolymer solutions designed to enhance copper processing while reducing environmental impact.

The rising valuations of comparable mining-technology firms reflect growing investor recognition of the financial benefits that come from process-innovation in mining.

"We believe our integrated approach—combining traditional mineral exploration with material science development—sets us apart. While we move forward on the ground in Chile, our biopolymer initiative is progressing with follow up announcements to be provided." added Dolesky. "We believe this strategy is key to delivering near- and long-term value for shareholders."

Corporate Outlook: What's Ahead for Super Copper

Capital Structure Alignment: Management and strategic partners hold a material stake in Super Copper, ensuring alignment with shareholder interests.

The Company is in active discussions to bring on new strategic investors and technical experts, with announcements to be expected upon new additions.

The Company is in active discussions to bring on new strategic investors and technical experts, with announcements to be expected upon new additions. Milestone Achievement: Over the next 6–12 months our key objectives include finalizing drilling permits, completing additional geophysics, commencing drill planning, and to continue advancing the biopolymer initiative towards commercial readiness.

Super Copper is advancing in a booming and dynamic copper market. The Company's recent high-grade copper sample results at its Cordillera Cobre Project in Chile, along with the momentum of its material science division demonstrate a clear growth trajectory. The Company looks forward to sharing further milestones and updates as exploration and innovation efforts progress.

Additionally, the Company announces that it has engaged the US-based corporate communications firm RB Milestone Group LLC ("RBMG") to provide investor relations services including corporate communications advisory services, non-deal roadshow advisory services, market intelligence advisory services, and business referrals to the management of the Company. The Company's agreement with RBMG is for an initial term of six months, commencing on March 17, 2025, and will renew each month thereafter until terminated. Either party can terminate the agreement at any time following the initial six-month term by providing the other party with 30-days' written notice. Pursuant to the agreement, the Company has agreed to pay RBMG US$59,500 as consideration for its services in the initial six-month term. Additionally, if the agreement continues beyond the initial six-month term, the Company has agreed to pay RBMG a monthly fee of US$4,500.

RBMG is arm's length to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, RBMG and its principals do not have any present equity interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right to acquire any equity interest. RBMG's business is located at 700 Canal Street, First Floor, Stamford, Connecticut 06902, and RBMG can be contacted at: [email protected] or 203-487-2990.

The Company also announces that it has engaged Danayi Capital Corp. ("Danayi"), a Vancouver-based marketing firm, to provide investor relations and digital marketing services to the Company, including disseminating news and information on the Company to the public through multiple digital media channels. The Company entered into a digital marketing agreement with Danayi for an initial term of one month, commencing on March 26, 2025, whereby the Company will pay Danayi US$25,000 for its services.

Danayi is arm's length to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, Danayi and its principals do not have any present equity interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right to acquire any equity interest. Danayi's business is located at 550 - 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2V6, and Danayi can be contacted at: www.danayi.co.

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company with a Material Science and Technology Division focused on developing innovative chemical solutions to improve metal recovery processes and reduce chemical waste in the mining industry. The Company is also advancing its flagship copper project in Atacama, Chile—a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. | www.supercopper.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Super Copper Corp. ("Super Copper" or the "Company"). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the potential significance of the sampling results at the Cordillera Cobre Property; the presence of a high-grade copper system; plans for geophysical surveys, additional sampling, and drilling; the potential for identifying feeder structures and expanding known mineralized zones; the overall exploration strategy and future activities at the project; the services to be provided to the Company by RBMG; and the services to be provided to the Company by Danayi.

Forward-looking statements reflect management's beliefs, expectations, and estimates as of the date of this news release. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, but not limited to: exploration results not meeting expectations; geological interpretations proving incorrect; difficulties in obtaining permits or financing for further exploration; changes in commodity prices and market conditions; and general economic and regulatory factors affecting the mining industry.

The words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "may," "will," "should," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although Super Copper believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Investors should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's public filings before making investment decisions.

For further information please contact: Zachary Dymala-Dolesky, Chief Executive Officer, Super Copper Corp., [email protected], Tel: 1 (778) 747-2968