Super Copper CEO Featured in Exclusive PDAC 2025 Interview with CEO.ca

VANCOUVER, BC, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - SUPER COPPER CORP. (CSE: CUPR) (OTCQB: CUPPF) (FSE: N60) ("Super Copper" or the "Company"), a mining exploration company, is pleased to announce that its CEO, Zachary Dolesky, was featured in an exclusive interview with CEO.ca at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2025 conference in Toronto, Canada.

During the interview, Dolesky provided key insights into Super Copper's exploration strategy, recent project developments, and the company's commitment to advancing its high-potential copper assets. He emphasized the increasing global demand for copper amid the energy transition and how Super Copper is strategically positioned to capitalize on this growing market.

"We're just getting started at Super Copper, and the opportunity ahead of us is significant—especially in the high-value chemicals space we're targeting." Said Zachary Dolesky, CEO of Super Copper. "Our recent assays confirmed over 10% copper grades at our project, reinforcing the potential we have in front of us. We're committed to putting in relentless work, day in and day out, to unlock that value and drive this company to its full potential."

PDAC, recognized as the world's premier mineral exploration and mining convention, serves as a key platform for industry leaders, investors, and stakeholders to engage in discussions shaping the future of the mining sector. Super Copper's presence at the event underscores its commitment to growth, sustainability, and responsible resource development.

The full interview with Zachary Dolesky is available on CEO.ca and can be accessed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RWVxQhg9-do

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company with a Material Science and Technology Division focused on developing innovative chemical solutions to improve metal recovery processes and reduce chemical waste in the mining industry. The Company is also advancing its flagship copper project in Atacama, Chile—a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. | www.supercopper.com

