Super Copper Announces Public Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Shares of Super Copper Corp. to begin trading under the ticker symbol "CUPR" starting Monday October 7, 2024

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Super Copper Corp. (CSE: CUPR) ("Super Copper" or the "Company"), a mining exploration company focused on advancing high-potential copper assets, is pleased to announce its upcoming listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). On Monday October 7, 2024, the shares of Super Copper will begin trading the under the ticker symbol "CUPR". This milestone follows the Company's completion of its final prospectus and marks the next phase in project development.

Super Copper's flagship Cordillera Cobre Project, located in Chile's prolific Atacama region, sits in one of the world's most renowned copper-producing belts, and is poised for extensive exploration. The project benefits from being in close proximity to several established copper-gold operations and excellent infrastructure.

Key Project Highlights:

Significant Land Position in a Premier Copper District: The Cordillera Cobre Project spans 7,430 hectares in the Venado Formation, within Region III of Chile, an area known for hosting Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and porphyry copper deposits. This strategic land package offers potential exploration zones for both large-scale copper-gold systems and high-grade mineralization.

Geological Potential: Based on early exploration and geochemical analysis, Super Copper has identified three high-priority target zones within the property, where preliminary sample results have shown copper grades ranging from 1% to 2.44% Cu. In addition, the property's geological structures indicate the potential for either IOCG systems or porphyry-style mineralization, further enhancing its exploration appeal.

Advanced Exploration Strategy: Super Copper is committed to deploying a robust exploration program in the coming months. This includes geophysical surveys, rock and soil sampling, drone surveys, and depending on results, a focused drilling program aimed at delineating the project's mineralization potential. Initial exploration work will prioritize identifying near surface oxide zones and deeper sulfide-rich zones associated with copper-gold bearing structures, using advanced geophysical tools to refine drill targets.

Strategic Location with Excellent Infrastructure: The project is strategically located approximately one hour from the Caldera shipping port, with direct access to major highways and well-established infrastructure. The region benefits from year-round operating conditions, ensuring minimal downtime and operational efficiency. The proximity to processing facilities and active copper mines in the area adds a significant advantage for potential future development.

Low-Cost Exploration in a Mining-Friendly Jurisdiction: Chile is the top copper producer in the world with approximately 24% of global copper production according to United States Geological Survey (USGS). The Atacama region is a prime example of a mining-friendly jurisdiction that offers regulatory stability, access to experienced labor, and supportive infrastructure. This, combined with the property's proximity to nearby mines and established logistics, positions Super Copper for a well-defined exploration path.

Zachary Dolesky, Founder and CEO of Super Copper, commented, "We are excited to reach this milestone in Super Copper's growth. Our public listing on the CSE, combined with our strategically located copper project, positions us to accelerate growth and focus on driving long-term value for our shareholders. The Cordillera Cobre Project offers an opportunity in one of the world's richest copper belts. Our initial exploration indicates positive results, and we look forward to expanding our exploration in the immediate months ahead."

Super Copper Corp. will be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol 'CUPR' on Monday October 7, 2024. The Company is committed to advancing its exploration program and solidifying its position as an emerging player in the global copper market.

Additional information on the Company can be found in the Company's final prospectus dated September 24, 2024 (the "Prospectus"), as filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Upon receipt of conditional approval for listing from the CSE and receipt for the Prospectus, the Company fulfilled the requirements for the release of $667,000 from escrow, representing the balance of 92% of the gross proceeds of its previously completed subscription receipt financing (the "Financing"). A total of 3,625,000 subscription receipts were deemed converted into 3,625,000 common shares, and the Company also issued the remaining one-half finder's fees, being a total of 43,170 finder's warrants and $8,634 cash, to eligible arm's length finders in connection with the Financing. The finder's warrants are exercisable into common shares at $0.20 per share until September 26, 2026.

Upon listing, the Company will also grant 450,000 stock options pursuant to its omnibus equity incentive compensation plan to an officer and a consultant of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 450,000 common shares of the Company. The stock options will vest immediately upon grant and are exercisable at $0.20 per share until October 7, 2029.

Access to the Prospectus, and any amendment thereto, is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a prospectus and any amendment thereto. The Prospectus, and any amendment thereto, is now accessible on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus and any amendment may also be obtained, without charge, by emailing [email protected] and providing the Company with an email address or address.

Super Copper Corp.

Zachary Dolesky

Chief Executive Officer and Director

+1 (778) 747-2968

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of copper and precious metal projects. It is currently developing its joint venture in a prospective Chilean copper property located within the copper-rich Venado Formation in the province of Atacama, Northern Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. | www.supercopper.com

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., an independent "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the CSE, and the timing thereof, statements with respect to: ; the program at Cordillera Cobre ; future development, exploration and drilling plans; and the business and operations of the Company. The words "expected", "will", "will have", "will be", "estimated" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to business integration risks; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of copper, gold, silver, base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in currency markets; results of exploration; the economics of processing methods; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Super Copper Corp. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information about Super Copper, please contact: [email protected]