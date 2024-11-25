Super Copper Announces Appointment of PJ Murphy to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Super Copper Corp. (CSE: CUPR) (FSE: N60) ("Super Copper" or the "Company"), a mining exploration company focused on advancing high-potential copper assets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Jonathan (PJ) Murphy to its Advisory Board.

PJ Murphy is a seasoned mining executive and investor with over 25 years of management experience in the mining sector and broader equity markets. Currently serving as the Chairman of Forge Resources, he has a proven track record of identifying and advancing successful mining projects. Murphy brings exceptional leadership skills and a vast network within the investment and mining industries to Super Copper. His expertise in recognizing value investments and maximizing their potential has led to multiple successful transactions in his endeavors. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from McGill University and a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Dalhousie University.

"As a new Advisor and shareholder, I am excited to join Super Copper at such a pivotal time," said PJ Murphy. "I look forward to working with the executive, technical, and advisory teams to advance the promising Cordillera Cobre project. With an exciting field program underway and a clear growth plan ahead, I'm dedicated to guiding the company towards a future defined by world-class execution and unlocking shareholder value."

Zachary Dolesky, CEO of Super Copper, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome PJ Murphy to our Advisory Board. His extensive experience in the mining industry and proven leadership will be invaluable as we advance our projects. PJ's expertise aligns perfectly with our strategic objectives, and we are confident that his contributions will propel Super Copper to new heights."

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of copper and precious metal projects. It is currently developing its joint venture in a prospective Chilean copper property located within the copper-rich Venado Formation in the province of Atacama, Northern Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. | www.supercopper.com

