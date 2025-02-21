Super Copper Announces Additional Investor Relations and Marketing Services

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - SUPER COPPER CORP. (CSE: CUPR) (OTCQB: CUPPF) (FSE: N60) ("Super Copper" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release dated December 23, 2024, the Company has entered into an additional marketing service contract with RMK Marketing Inc. ("RMK") pursuant to which RMK has agreed to provide additional marketing and investor relation services to the Company. RMK's services will include creating advertorials and campaigns, conducting keyword searches, and coordinating third-party advertisers and marketers. The promotional activity will occur by email and Google. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company has agreed to an up to $150,000 advertising budget inclusive of agency fees, with the option to extend to $250,000, commencing on February 24, 2025 for a period of four months or until the budget is fully spent. Either RMK or the Company can terminate the agreement at any time on 30 days' notice. The Company will not issue any securities to RMK as compensation for the services. RMK is arm's length to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, RMK and its principals do not own any securities of the Company. RMK's business is located at 541 Lana Terrace, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada L5A 3B2, and RMK can be contacted at: [email protected].

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company with a Material Science and Technology Division focused on developing innovative chemical solutions to improve metal recovery processes and reduce chemical waste in the mining industry. The Company is also advancing its flagship copper project in Atacama, Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. | www.supercopper.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the services to be provided to the Company by RMK. The words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Super Copper Corp.

For further information please contact: Zachary Dymala-Dolesky, Chief Executive Officer, Super Copper Corp., [email protected], Tel: +1 (778) 747-2968