All Super C stores now offer assortments of unsold perishable products on Too Good To Go

MONTREAL, April 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The discount supermarket chain Super C and the social impact company Too Good To Go are proud to announce a major partnership, offering Quebecers another way to save money at the grocery store and fight food waste. A year after its successful launch in over 100 Metro stores in Quebec, the world's largest marketplace for surplus food is now deployed in all Super C stores across the province.

All 113 Super C stores are now offering surprise bags of unsold food for a fraction of the price. (CNW Group/METRO INC.)

In 2025, 86% of Quebecers plan to take action to reduce food waste*, including buying surplus or imperfect products at the grocery store. With this partnership, consumers can now purchase unsold food for a fraction of the price.

Four types of bags are offered: fruits and vegetables, meats, dairy products, and baked goods. Each Surprise Bag is sold for a fraction of the price, and can be picked up between noon and 6 p.m.

"At Super C, we are committed to offering value to our customers every day, without compromising on quality. By offering these assortments at low prices, we are giving a second chance to products that are still perfectly good to eat, while meeting the needs of our customers who are looking for economical and responsible options." said Loïc Cloutier, senior Vice President, Super C.

This partnership announcement is a continuation of the success of the collaboration between the Metro banner and Too Good To Go, across Quebec and Ontario, having saved more than 750,000 kilos of food from waste since December 2022. Expanding to Super C strengthens METRO's impact in the fight against food waste in Quebec.

"Partnering with Super C is an important step toward creating a world with no food waste. We are proud of the close collaboration that we have forged with METRO. To date, more than 1.5 million meals have already been saved in Quebec via Too Good To Go, thanks to the commitment of more than 4,000 local businesses. We are pleased to welcome the Super C team into our mission," added Andrea Li, Country Director of Too Good To Go Canada.

METRO has been investing in the fight against food waste for several years, in particular with their price reduction program, which offers up to 30% discount on products nearing their best before date, or their One More Bite food recovery program. In 2024, more than 8.5 million kilos of food were recovered and redistributed to their partners: Second Harvest, Feed Ontario and Food Banks of Quebec.

The Too Good To Go app is available for free on the Apple App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android. To find out more about Too Good To Go and to find tips and tricks to waste less, follow the Instagram page TooGoodToGo.can.

About METRO inc.

With annual sales of more than $21 billion, METRO inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Quebec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 97,000 people. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer and provider of eCommerce services, the company operates or services a network of 995 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis and Première Moisson, and some 640 pharmacies primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca and follow the latest news on LinkedIn.

About Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go is a certified B Corp social impact company that connects users with partners to rescue unsold food and stop it from going to waste. With 100 million registered users and 170,000 active partners across 19 countries, Too Good To Go operates the world's largest marketplace for surplus food. Since its launch in 2016, Too Good To Go has helped to save over 400 million meals from going to waste, the equivalent to 1,080,000 tonnes of CO2e avoided. According to Project Drawdown (2020), reducing food waste is the number one action you can take to help tackle climate change, by limiting the temperature rise to just 2˚C by 2100. For more information see https://www.toogoodtogo.com/en-ca/press

*Léger survey for Too Good To Go (2024)

SOURCE METRO INC.

Nicolas Dot, PR Manager, Too Good To Go Canada, 647.406.9153, [email protected]; Geneviève Grégoire, Communication Manager, METRO Inc., 514 209-9863, [email protected]