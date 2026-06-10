Sunwing Vacations unveils its Winter 2026-2027 schedule alongside Early Booking Bonus and Early Winter Sale

Guests can save up to $1,000 per pair and enjoy added perks on their winter getaways

TORONTO, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Sunwing Vacations unveils its Winter 2026–2027 schedule, offering Canadians even more ways to escape to the sun next season. Alongside returning favourites like Cancun, Punta Cana and Montego Bay, guests can now take advantage of new winter vacations from Toronto to Acapulco, Winnipeg to Puerto Plata and Montreal to Cozumel.

To celebrate the launch of its winter schedule, Sunwing is offering an Early Winter Sale and Early Booking Bonus on select all inclusive vacation packages. Customers can save up to $1,000 per pair when they book between June 10 and June 28, 2026, for travel between November 1, 2026 and April 30, 2027, while travel advisors earn a 3 per cent bonus commission on every eligible booking made during the promotional period.

Clients can secure their winter vacation with a reduced deposit of just $100 per person and receive a $100 voucher code per couple as part of Sunwing's Early Booking Bonus.

Guests looking to escape to Mexico can take advantage of savings at sought-after resorts such as Hotel Xcaret Mexico, Hotel Xcaret Arte and TRS Coral Hotel. Guests can also enjoy a variety of all inclusive options in popular destinations such as Puerto Plata and Montego Bay, with resorts suited to every travel style and budget.

Sunwing's Early Winter Sale and Early Booking Bonus are available on select all inclusive vacation packages with flights operated by WestJet, booked by June 28, 2026, for departures between November 1, 2026 and April 30, 2027. Offers are subject to availability and may be changed or withdrawn at any time.

About Sunwing Vacations

As the leading vacation provider in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our trusted partner in destination, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

Media Contact: Victoria Bakos, PR Manager, Sunwing Vacations Group, [email protected]