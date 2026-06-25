Sunwing Vacations sees significant increase in demand for alternative sun destinations following the suspension of its Cuba program earlier this year

Growing demand highlights shifting travel preferences as Canadians seek affordable sun alternatives

TORONTO, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - As Canada's largest vacation provider to Cuba, Sunwing historically played a major role in connecting Canadians to the destination. This past winter, Sunwing accounted for far more than 50 per cent overall Canadian capacity to Cuba, since temporarily ceasing Cuba operations, Sunwing Vacations increased year-over-year bookings to Dominican Republic by 50 per cent. "Canadian guests remain highly intentional about how they spend on travel, with value continuing to play a major role in destination choice," said Deana Murphy, Vice President, Sales & Business Development, Sunwing Vacations. "As travel demand evolves, we're seeing guests gravitate toward destinations that offer a strong balance of affordability, quality resort experiences and the warm hospitality guests value most."

Destinations within the Dominican Republic seeing the strongest growth are Puerto Plata and Samaná. Overall, bookings to the Dominican Republic have increased by 50 per cent, with Puerto Plata alone up 60 per cent, while Samaná is also seeing significant growth following expanded service, resort, and experience offerings.

"Properties such as Eurostars Grand Cayacoa are emerging as strong alternatives for guests who previously vacationed in Cuba, offering a compelling mix of affordability, and unique local charm" continues Murphy.

Beyond the Dominican Republic, Sunwing is also seeing increased interest in Mexico, which now represents a significant number of the company's total booking mix and contributed approximately a quarter of all displaced Cuba demand. Cancun leads the charge of all current-year bookings, while destinations such as Cozumel and Mazatlán continue to gain traction among guests seeking strong value and resort variety.

Sunwing is also seeing notable growth in destinations that align with the key attributes former Cuba guests value most. For guests prioritizing affordability, destinations such as Puerto Plata and Mazatlán have seen strong year-over-year booking increases, with Mazatlán up to more than 70 per cent.

For guests seeking unique local charm and immersive experiences, Costa Rica and Panama are gaining momentum, with bookings to Liberia up 100 per cent and Rio Hato up with a strong 35 per cent.

Meanwhile, beach-focused destinations such as the Bahamas continue to resonate with Canadians, with bookings to Freeport increasing above 20 per cent year over year.

Sunwing Vacations remains focused on providing Canadians with a wide range of accessible sun destinations across Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America, ensuring guests can continue to enjoy exceptional value without compromising on experience.

"Cuba has been an important part of Sunwing's story for many years, and we remain hopeful for the destination's future and the communities that have long welcomed Canadian guests, "said Murphy.

Guests impacted by the Cuba program suspension can find the latest updates and available options on Sunwing's Cuba travel updates page: https://www.sunwing.ca/en/cuba-travel-updates

About Sunwing Vacations

As the leading vacation provider in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our trusted partner in destination, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

SOURCE Sunwing Vacations Group

Media Contact: Victoria Bakos, PR Manager, Sunwing Vacations Group, [email protected]