Sunwing Vacations launches Canada's Next Top Creators Season 2, offering creators the opportunity to win $10,000 and fully funded travel experiences

Ten Canadian creators will receive two fully funded all-inclusive travel experiences, exclusive creator perks and the chance to win a $10,000 grand prize while building their portfolios with one of Canada's leading vacation providers.

TORONTO, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Sunwing Vacations is bringing back Canada's Next Top Creators for a second season, offering Canadian content creators the opportunity to turn their passion for storytelling into the opportunity of a lifetime. This year, 10 selected creators will receive two fully funded all-inclusive travel experiences, creator training, exclusive perks and the chance to compete for a $10,000 grand prize.

CNTC logo.

"After an incredible response to our first season, we knew Canada's Next Top Creators had to come back," said Stephanie Ng, VP, Marketing at WestJet Group. "Season 1 showed us just how much creative talent exists across Canada, but what stood out most was the community that formed among our creators, supporting and encouraging one another throughout the journey. That sense of connection is something we want to carry forward into Season 2. This program goes beyond travel. It's about giving creators a platform to share authentic stories, connect with audiences in meaningful ways and inspire Canadians through real experiences. We're excited to support the next wave of Canadian storytellers as they continue to grow."

At a time when AI is rapidly transforming the travel industry, from digital brand ambassadors to machine-generated content, Sunwing Vacations is taking a different approach by investing in real creators and real experiences. For the second consecutive year, the Canadian travel brand is investing in 10 Canadian creators, giving them the opportunity to experience and share the tropics through their own unique perspectives. This year, for the first time, the program has removed any follower cap, reflecting Sunwing's belief that great storytelling is not defined by audience size, but by authenticity, creativity and the ability to inspire Canadians to dream about their next vacation.

Selected creators will travel to some of Sunwing Vacations' most popular destinations across Mexico and the Caribbean while creating content for their own channels and Sunwing's platforms. Each creator will receive two curated all-inclusive travel experiences, including excursions and private transfers courtesy of NexusTours, designed to help them sharpen their storytelling and expand their reach. Creators will also receive exclusive welcome kits featuring Sunwing swag and curated partner goodies, including products from Laneige.

"We're proud to support this initiative by helping bring each creator's travel experience to life on the ground," said Alejandro Vazquez, Senior Director of Key Strategic Accounts at NexusTours. "Through curated excursions, we want to help creators capture authentic moments that showcase the culture, beauty and uniqueness of each destination in a meaningful way."

Applications are open to Canadian residents aged 18 and older who are passionate about content creation, storytelling and travel. To enter, creators must create and publicly post a brand-new video on TikTok and/or Instagram showcasing why a Sunwing destination should be their audience's next vacation, tag @SunwingVacations, use #SunwingCreators and submit their entry through the official application form on Sunwing.ca. Submissions close August 7, 2026, with winners announced in September.

For full contest details and to apply, visit www.sunwing.ca/en/canadas-next-top-creators.

About Sunwing Vacations

As the leading vacation provider in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our trusted partner in destination, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

SOURCE Sunwing Vacations Group

Media Contact: Victoria Bakos, PR Manager, Sunwing Vacations Group, [email protected]