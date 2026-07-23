Sunwing Vacations introduces premium cabin on eligible vacation packages

"At Sunwing Vacations, we're continuously enhancing our products to provide guests with even more choice and flexibility," says Marek Andryszak, President, Sunwing Vacations Group. "The addition of premium cabin further strengthens our vacation offering and delivers an elevated travel experience from the moment guests step onboard."

Designed for guests looking to elevate their journey, premium cabin features a dedicated cabin at the front of the aircraft with enhanced amenities and services, helping vacationers start relaxing before they even arrive at their destination.

To celebrate the launch, Sunwing Vacations is offering introductory pricing starting from $300 per person, round-trip* on eligible seven-night vacation packages booked between now and August 31, 2026, for travel between October 1, 2026, and April 30, 2027. Guests with existing eligible seven-night package bookings made prior to July 15, 2026, may also add premium cabin by contacting the Sunwing Sales Centre.

Pricing varies by departure gateway and destination, is subject to availability, and may be changed or withdrawn at any time. Full details, including booking information and offer terms and conditions, are available through the Sunwing Travel Agent Portal.

Offer Terms & Conditions

Pricing of premium cabin varies based on departing gateway and destination. Price is based on a round-trip for one person in addition to the quoted economy package price. All passengers sharing a room must book premium cabin. Offer applies to new eligible seven-night vacation packages booked between July 15 and August 31, 2026, for travel between November 1, 2026, and April 30, 2027. Premium cabin may also be added to existing eligible seven-night package bookings made prior to July 15, 2026, by contacting the Sales Centre. Pricing is subject to change at any time and availability.

About Sunwing Vacations

As the leading vacation provider in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our trusted partner in destination, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

SOURCE Sunwing Vacations Group

Media Contact: Victoria Bakos, PR Manager, Sunwing Vacations Group, [email protected]