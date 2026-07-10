Sunwing Vacations adds MSC Opera to winter cruise lineup, expanding all-in-one packages from Montreal

Weekly Monday departures begin Dec. 14, 2026, pairing round-trip WestJet flights with seven-night Caribbean and Antilles itineraries from La Romana

TORONTO, July 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Sunwing Vacations is expanding its winter cruise offering with the addition of MSC Opera, providing Quebec guests with even more ways to escape this winter. Beginning December 14, 2026, Sunwing Vacations will offer weekly Monday departures from Montreal to La Romana, Dominican Republic, connecting guests to seven-night Caribbean sailings with key inclusions bundled into one booking.

Available as complete vacation packages, every MSC Opera booking through Sunwing Vacations includes round-trip WestJet flights from Montreal, airport and cruise terminal transfers, seven nights of accommodation and meals onboard, an Easy Drink Beverage Package, plus daily service charges and gratuities, offering exceptional value and convenience in one booking.

"The addition of MSC Opera further strengthens our winter vacation offering by providing guests with even more choice when planning their Caribbean getaway," said Marek Andryszak, President of Sunwing Vacations Group. "These new packages combine the convenience of flying from Montreal with the value of an all-in-one cruise vacation, making it easier than ever for our guests to experience multiple destinations in one trip."

Guests can choose from several new seven-night itineraries sailing throughout the Caribbean and Antilles, with ports of call including Aruba, Barbados and Martinique, among others.

Departures are available between December 14, 2026, and March 29, 2027, with limited availability.

Every Sunwing Vacations cruise package aboard MSC Opera includes:

Round-trip WestJet flights from Montreal to La Romana, Dominican Republic;

Seven nights of cruise accommodations and meals onboard;

Round-trip airport and cruise terminal transfers;

Easy Drink Beverage Package;

Daily service charges and gratuities.

Guests looking to explore some of the Caribbean's most beautiful islands while enjoying the ease of an all-in-one vacation package can book now through their travel advisor or by visiting Sunwing.ca.

About Sunwing Vacations

As the leading vacation provider in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our trusted partner in destination, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

SOURCE Sunwing Vacations Group

Media Contact: Victoria Bakos, PR Manager, Sunwing Vacations Group, [email protected]