Sunwing Vacations Group Suspends Cuba Program Indefinitely

TORONTO, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Following a review of our Cuba program and the current operating environment, Sunwing Vacations Group (including Sunwing Vacations, WestJet Vacations, and WestJet Vacations Québec) has made the difficult decision to indefinitely suspend all Cuba operations until further notice.

As part of the broader WestJet Group, this change aligns operationally across the group, including WestJet Airlines and WestJet Cargo, where applicable.

We recognize this news may be disappointing for guests and travel advisors, particularly given the strong connection many Canadians have with Cuba and its people. Cuba has long been a cherished destination for our guests, and we are mindful of the challenges currently facing local communities, tourism workers, and industry partners who rely on the sector. Our thoughts are with those affected, and we remain hopeful for the destination's recovery and long-term success.

Next Steps

Guests with existing bookings will be contacted directly and provided with options, including rebooking to an alternative destination or cancelling for a full refund.

We will continue to monitor developments closely, work with our partners on the ground, and provide updates as more information becomes available.

About Sunwing Vacations Group

Sunwing Vacations Group, the vacation division of the WestJet Group, encompasses the leading Canadian vacation brands Sunwing Vacations, WestJet Vacations and WestJet Vacations Québec, along with the growing United States tour operator Vacation Express, together with the group's travel retail businesses SellOffVacations.com and Luxe Destination Weddings. Together they form the largest vacations brands in North America. More information on each brand, the company's growth trajectory and employment opportunities can be found at sunwingvacationsgroup.com.

SOURCE Sunwing Vacations Group

For more information: Victoria Bakos, PR Manager, Sunwing Vacations Group, [email protected]