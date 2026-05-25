Travel advisors can unlock limited-time resort deals, added-value excursions and exciting prizes for their clients from May 25 to 31

TORONTO, May 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Sunwing Vacations' highly anticipated Sun Week event is back, bringing travel advisors and their clients seven days of exclusive savings, daily door crasher deals, added-value perks and exciting prize opportunities. Running from May 25 to 31, 2026, Sun Week offers savings of up to 45% on select vacation packages for travel between June 1 and October 31, 2026, to destinations across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America.

In addition to weeklong savings, advisors can help clients take advantage of a new daily door crasher offer every day throughout the promotion. Available for just 24 hours, each featured deal expires nightly at 11:59 p.m. EST before the next offer is revealed.

Travel advisors should keep a close eye on Sunwing's Travel Agent Portal for the daily featured offers at the following resorts:

Beyond exclusive savings, every customer who books an all-inclusive vacation package through Sunwing.ca or a travel advisor between May 25 and 31, 2026, will be automatically entered for a chance to win one of 30 prizes. Eligible prizes include ten Sunwing Vacations all-inclusive vacation packages for two adults, ten NexusTours excursion gift cards valued at $200 paired with private round-trip airport transfers, and ten Sunwing gift cards valued at $250 each.

As an added bonus, customers who book through Sunwing.ca during Sun Week will receive a 20% NexusTours excursion voucher, redeemable on eligible excursions booked prior to departure through Sunwing.ca or the Sunwing App. Voucher codes will be sent directly to the primary email address associated with the booking.

"At Sunwing, we're committed to making sun travel more accessible and rewarding for Canadians," said Marek Andryszak. "Sun Week combines meaningful savings, exclusive daily offers and exciting rewards to help travellers get more value from every vacation while inspiring them to plan their next all-inclusive escape."

Travel advisors can stay up to date on Sun Week's daily door crashers and limited-time offers by visiting Sunwing's Travel Agent Portal.

*** Terms and conditions apply. Contest closes May 31, 2026. Winners will be selected on June 16, 2026.***

About Sunwing Vacations

As the leading tour operator in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our knowledgeable destination management partner, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

SOURCE Sunwing Vacations Group

For more information: Media Contact: Victoria Bakos, PR Manager, Sunwing Vacations Group, [email protected]